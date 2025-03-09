Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar 9 | NBA 2024-25 Season

Sunday's slate of NBA games provides a mouthwatering matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks, two of the Eastern Conference's most loaded rosters.

Ad

The Cavaliers are currently first in the Eastern Conference standings with a 53-10 record, holding a commanding 7.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics. Kenny Atkinson's men have won 13 straight games coming into this encounter. Following a 112-107 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday, Cleveland became the first team to qualify for the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Bucks have also had a strong campaign and are holding on to fourth place in the conference with a 36-26 record. A two-point home loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday was a setback, but going into that game, Milwaukee had won eight of its last nine.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With some big-name stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donovan Mitchell set to feature, this promises to be an entertaining game for the fans who make it to the Fiserv Forum.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Photo Credit: Imagn

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been on a phenomenal run, and one of the main reasons behind the team's success has been its talented starting group. Coach Kenny Atkinson has stuck with his starting core through most of the season, and the bold move has paid off for the well-traveled veteran coach.

Ad

Jarrett Allen currently leads the lineup with 63 starts, followed by Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, who both have 59. Forward Evan Mobley has also been a regular in the lineup, starting 56 times.

The Cavs have no major injuries going into Sunday's clash and should put a strong lineup on the court. Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen will likely begin the game.

Cleveland Cavaliers depth chart:

G Darius Garland Ty Jerome Craig Porter Jr. G Donovan Mitchell Sam Merrill Javonte Green F Max Strus De'Andre Hunter Isaac Okoro Jaylon Tyson F Evan Mobley Dean Wade Emoni Bates C Jarrett Allen Tristan Thompson Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Ad

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks have been relatively consistent with their starters. The arrival of Kyle Kuzma from the Washington Wizards last month has forced coach Doc Rivers to shift some things around. The 6-foot-9 forward slotted into the starting rotation, beginning 11 of his first 12 games with the organization.

Center Brook Lopez leads the lineup with 60 starts. Taurean Prince is next on the list with 53 starts, followed by Damian Lillard, who has 51. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been the team's standout performer, has started 49 games this season.

Ad

The Bucks do have some injury concerns going into the game, with Ryan Rollins, Gary Trent Jr. and Pat Connaughton expected to miss out. Forward Bobby Portis will not be available due to a league suspension.

Expect the Bucks to go with a starting five that includes Damian Lillard, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Milwaukee Bucks depth chart:

G Damian Lillard Kevin Porter Jr. Ryan Rollins (O) Jamaree Bouyea G Taurean Prince AJ Green Gary Trent Jr. (O) Andre Jackson Jr. F Kyle Kuzma Pat Connaughton (O) F Giannis Antetokounmpo Bobby Portis (S) Tyler Smith Chris Livingston C Brook Lopez Jericho Sims Pete Nance

Ad

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks players to watch

Donovan Mitchell's influence and impact on the Cavaliers' roster since making the move from the Utah Jazz in 2022 cannot be overstated. The versatile guard has developed into one of the most lethal scorers in the NBA.

Over the Cavs' 13-game win streak, Mitchell has been tremendous. The six-time All-Star has led the team in scoring in its last three outings, recording 28, 26 and 24 points over the previous week. He ranks first on the Cavs roster in points (24.4) and steals (1.3).

Greek forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will need to be at his best if the Milwaukee Bucks have any chance of stopping the Cavs. The two-time league MVP is averaging a double-double this season with 30.9 ppg and 12.1 rpg. In his last outing against the Orlando Magic, he finished with 37 points, shooting 15-23 from the field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback