Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2025

There are eight games on NBA Sunday, including the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup at the Fiserv Forum. It's the fourth and final matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Cavaliers looking to sweep the season series.

The Cavaliers have not swept the Bucks in the regular season since the 2008-09 season when they still had LeBron James the first time around. The first two games of the series have been close, while the third one was a dominating 124-101 win.

Fans can watch the game on ESPN, while it's also available locally on channels FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. It has a start time of 8:00 pm IST, with live stream options via FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-380) vs. Bucks (+300)

Spread: Cavaliers -9 (-108) vs. Bucks +9 (-112)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers o237.5 (-114) vs. Bucks u237.5(-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers own the best record in the NBA at 53-10. They also have a 13-game winning streak, so they have a ton of momentum heading into Sunday's game. They are coming off a 118-117 win over the lowly Charlotte Hornets on the road.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Orlando Magic 111-101. The Bucks were down for the majority of the game before their comeback effort fell short in the fourth quarter. Since they are playing their second game of a back-to-back, some of their stars could sit this one out to rest.

Tonight's game will be the 237th regular season meeting between the two Eastern Conference teams. The Bucks have a big lead in the all-time head-to-head match at 132-104.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups

Cavaliers

G - Darius Garland | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Max Strus | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen

Bucks

G - Damian Lillard | G - Taurean Prince | F - Kyle Kuzma | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Brook Lopez

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tip-off.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo has an over/under of 28.5 points via DraftKings. Bet on "The Greek Freak" to go OVER (-123) and score at least 29 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Giannis has scored 29 points or more in three of his last four games.

Donovan Mitchell is favored to go UNDER (-128) 25.5 points via FanDuel. Expect "Spyda" to go OVER (-104) and score 25 points or more versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Mitchell has gone OVER 25.5 points twice in his last three games.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers are favored to beat the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Saturday. The Cavaliers are playing too well at the moment and the Bucks could potentially sit down some of their starters. The prediction is a win for the Cavs, with the total going UNDER 237.5 points.

