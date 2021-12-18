Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - December 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers face off against the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday for the second time this season. The Cavaliers are out for revenge after losing to the Bucks 112-104 in their first matchup of the season last December 6th at the Fiserv Forum.

The Cavaliers visit Milwaukee again, this time having won five in a row. They have not tasted defeat since that loss to the Bucks. The Cavaliers have beaten the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat and Houston Rockets during that stretch.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are trying to survive without most of their players due to injuries and a coronovirus outbreak within the team. Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed the past two games after being placed on the NBA's health and safety protocols, while Khris Middleton is nursing a hyperextended knee suffered against the Boston Celtics last December 14th.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, December 18th, 9:00 PM ET (Sunday, December 19th, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off their fifth win in a row, defeating the Houston Rockets with ease, 124-89 last Wednesday. Darius Garland led the way with 21 points, two rebounds and three assists, while Isaac Okoro added 20 points and three rebounds.

Ricky Rubio had 12 assists off the bench as the Cavaliers coasted through the hapless Rockets. They did so without star rookie big man Evan Mobley, who was dealing with a hip injury. With that win, the Cleveland Cavaliers improved to 18-12 this season, which places them fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Cavaliers are one of the surprise teams of the season. They have been playing great basketball despite offseason predictions from experts saying they have too many big men. But the trio of Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen have silenced the doubters, with all three having done so well to lead the Cavs.

Key Player – Darius Garland

Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Darius Garland is having a breakout season for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Garland is averaging 19.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season. Despite it being a total team effort for the Cavaliers, Garland has taken over in certain situations.

With Collin Sexton out for the rest of the season, Garland has shown that he can be a capable scorer. He's also shown his playmaking prowess, making players around him better. It helps that Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are great at pick-and-rolls, while Lauri Markkanen and Isaac Okoro stretch the floor.

The Cavaliers have a big chance to avenge their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks last December 6th. The defending champs are depleted right now, while Cleveland has a few injuries. However, they have to be cautious since Okoro recently entered the league's health and safety protocols.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland; G - Cedi Osman; F - Dean Wade; F - Lauri Markkanen; C - Jarrett Allen.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans.

The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to weather a storm of injuries to their best players that include Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Bobby Portis, who has been their starting center with Brook Lopez out, is also unavailable.

The Bucks have a whopping eight players on their current injury report, with Giannis, Portis, Wesley Matthews and Donte DiVincenzo under the NBA's health and safety protocols. Lopez, Middleton, Semi Ojeleye and Thanasis Antetokounmpo are all nursing injuries.

It was evident that the Milwaukee Bucks had depth as they battled it out against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Even though they lost the game 116-112 in overtime, it showed that they have the capabilities to survive without some of their best players.

Key Player – Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton out, Jrue Holiday has to be the best player for the Milwaukee Bucks. Holiday, a former All-Star, showed that he can score the basketball on any given night.

In the overtime loss to the Pelicans, Holiday put up a season-high 40 points with five rebounds and five assists. He carried the Bucks throughout the game, but it was not enough. If Milwaukee wants to win games during this tough stretch, Holiday and company have to play much better.

The Bucks still have the capability to give the Cleveland Cavaliers a good game on Saturday. It's going to be tougher for the Bucks as they are on the second night of a back-to-back. However, they are the defending champions and these kind of situations toughen them up heading into the new year.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday; G - Grayson Allen; F - Pat Connaughton; F - Jordan Nwora; C - DeMarcus Cousins.

Cavaliers vs Bucks Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup will still be interesting to watch despite two of the best Bucks players being out. The Cavaliers are likely to be without Evan Mobly. Everything considered, the game won't be a cake walk for either team.

The Bucks are the defending champions for a reason and they are going to try their best to win the game. However, the Cavaliers are the likely winners because they have momentum and are the healthier team.

Where to watch Cavaliers vs Bucks?

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks game will be streamed live on the NBA League Pass. Local fans can watch the game at Bally Sports Ohio in Cleveland and Bally Sports Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

