Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - December 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers face defending champions Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Monday.

The Cavaliers had their four-game winning streak snapped after losing 108-109 to the Utah Jazz in their previous game. Meanwhile, the Bucks returned to winning ways against the Miami Heat, defeating their opponents 124-102.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Monday, December 6; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, December 7; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Despite their recent loss, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in great spirits ahead of their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Before the game against the Utah Jazz, the Cavs had barely put a foot wrong. They dominated their opponents on both ends of the floor.

Cleveland came very close to pulling off a comeback win over Utah but fell short. The Cavaliers trailed by 15 points at one stage but did a remarkable job down the stretch. They tied the game 104-104 with just under four minutes left. However, neither team scored a field goal after Rudy Gobert's go-ahead layup with just a minute left, and the Cavs ended up on the losing side.

The Cleveland Cavaliers couldn't stop the Utah Jazz from three-point range as Donovan Mitchell and co. made 20 shots from deep on the night. Darius Garland continued his fine form with an efficient 31-point outing on 58% shooting (five threes), while four other players scored in double digits.

The Cavaliers will have to be better on that front. They will also have to play with more intensity in the second half if they are to have a shot at defeating the Bucks.

Key Player - Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers star will likely have to guard Giannis Antetokounmpo for most of the match against the Milwaukee Bucks

Evan Mobley will potentially face one of his toughest matchups this season when the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Milwaukee Bucks. The rookie will likely have to guard Giannis Antetokounmpo for most of the match if the Bucks star takes to the court. Antetokounmpo has been in terrific form and is Milwaukee's best player overall, especially on offense.

If Mobley can disrupt Antetokounmpo's rhythm to a great extent, the Cavaliers will improve their odds of beating the defending champions.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland | G - Isaac Okoro | F - Lauri Markkanen | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks returned to winning ways against the shorthanded Miami Heat in their last game without Giannis Antetokounmpo. It was a welcome sight for the champions as they have struggled to churn out wins in the Greek Freak's absence.

Milwaukee was as dominant as ever on the boards and from the three-point line. They outrebounded Miami 57-39 and hit 18 threes. They also had 48 points inside the paint and 26 from second-chance opportunities.

Khris Middleton found some form again as he tallied 22 points, shooting 50% from the floor, to go along with nine assists and six rebounds.

The Milwaukee Bucks face a like-for-like opponent in the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs are also a team that relies on their bigs and shots from deep. The Bucks will need the likes of Middleton and Jrue Holiday at the top of their games offensively to give themselves a great chance of winning this match.

Key Player - Khris Middleton

Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton will play a key role in the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Khris Middleton may have to lead the charge for the Milwaukee Bucks if Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed as questionable, remains sidelined.

Even if Antetokounmpo does play, Middleton will have to try and make a significant impact as the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the strongest defensive teams in the league.

If Middleton gets going, the tie will swing in favor of the Bucks by a great margin, making him a key player for the defending champs in this game.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Bobby Portis.

Cavaliers vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks have both been in great form lately. They have been efficient on both ends of the floor and have very similar strengths as a team. That makes it difficult to make early predictions.

However, the Bucks, with their experience and homecourt advantage, will have the upper hand. As a result, Mike Budenholzer's men will have better odds of winning this match.

Where to watch Cavaliers vs Bucks

Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Wisconsin will provide a live telecast of the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks. Fans can also view the match online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

