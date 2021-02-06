Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Match Preview - February 6, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The 10-13 Cleveland Cavaliers will seek revenge against the 14-8 Milwaukee Bucks in a 2020-21 NBA game on Saturday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in a 105-123 loss on Friday night, suffering their fourth consecutive defeat..

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo starred with a 33-point outing to help his team extend their winning streak to seven games.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, February 6th, 8:00 PM ET.

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Same day travel. Same day victory. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 6, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks are on their longest road trip since 2017-18; they are first in the Central division. The Bucks are now 7-0 against Central division teams, completing their 3-game win streak against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo started off slow, with the 4x NBA all-star picking up two fouls early in the first half. But the Milwaukee Bucks star soon got his team going in the middle of the second quarter. Jrue Holiday also pitched in with 17 points, controlling the floor all night in his matchup with Collin Sexton.

The game was close from start to end, with both teams trading buckets after the first quarter even though the Milwaukee Bucks failed to hit any three pointers. The Bucks were an abysmal 0/7 in the first quarter on threes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will look for a better start on Saturday to complete their 2 game sweep against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Key player - Giannis Antetokoumpo

Just another night for the MVP.



⭐️ RT to vote @Giannis_An34 to #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Y4aksiNyuh — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 6, 2021

The 'Greek Freak' was his illustrious self on Friday, driving down the lane effortlessly and producing highlight-reel dunks and one-man-show fast-break plays. Antetokounmpo produced 12 rebounds to go with his 33 points.

After picking up two fouls in the first half, the 2x MVP muscled his way inside the paint to score 22 second-half points.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo, G: Jrue Holiday, G: Donte DiVincenzo, SF: Khris Middleton, PF: Bobby Portis.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton dribbling

Cleveland Cavaliers will need to improve in their second matchup of the season against the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite their fourth loss in five games, Collin Sexton, the Cleveland Cavaliers' leading scorer this season, scored 19 points.

The team, in contrast to previous years, is playing much better this campaign, as they sit third in the Central Division; the Cleveland Cavaliers ranked near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings in previous years.

Andre Drummond chipped in with 18 points on Friday, but it wasn't enough for his team to secure the win.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to come out with energy and seek vengeance against a Milwaukee Bucks team that dominated them in the paint in their previous clash; the Bucks scored 74 points in the paint in that game.

Key Player - Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton has improved this season. He has been more poised and has been key in generating offense for his team; Collin Sexton is averaging 24.3 points and 4.1 assists this season for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G: Collin Sexton, G: Darius Garland, C: Andre Drummond, SF: Isaac Okoro, PF: Taurean Prince.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's dominance in Friday's contest, the Cleveland Cavaliers could come out with vigor on Saturday night, as they are unlikely to collapse again.

Moreover, if Sexton and Garland find their groove, the Milwaukee Bucks could have a match on their hands on Saturday.

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers?

The game will be nationally televised locally on FOX Sports Ohio as well as FOX Sports Wisconsin. The match will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.