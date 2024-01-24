Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and betting tips | January 24, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The tipoff is at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The game will be broadcast locally on the Bally Sports Network WI and Ohio for home and away coverage.

The Bucks and the Cavs have faced off twice this season, splitting the two. The game will be a part of the NBA's eight-game-slate schedule.

The Bucks (30-13) are second in the East, coming off a back-to-back win against the Detroit Pistons. On Tuesday, the Bucks parted ways with Adrian Griffin and appointed assistant coach Joe Prunty as the interim head coach. He is set to lead the team on Wednesday, serving in the interim role until a new head coach is appointed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Cavaliers (26-15) are fourth in the East, coming off their blowout, 126-99 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday. Donovan Mitchell led them with 25 points and 13 assists. Additionally, Jarrett Allen showcased his outstanding drop defense with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks predictions, previews and betting tips

Spread: Cavs (+7) vs. Bucks (-6.5)

Moneyline: Cavs (+222) vs. Bucks (-260)

Total(O/U): Cavs (O 235.5) vs. Bucks (U 236)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Bucks have gone 6-4 in their previous 10 games and 3-2 in their last five home games. They boast a 19-4 home record with a net rating of 6.2, including a 122.9 offensive rating and 116.7 defensive rating.

The Cavaliers have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games and are on a league-best 8-game winning streak. They boast an impressive 23.2 net rating with an offensive rating of 125.0 and a 101.7 defensive rating in their win streak.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups

For the Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell will start at PG, Max Stus at SG, Isaac Okoro at SF, Dean Wade at PF and Jarrett Allen at center.

For the Bucks, Damian Lillard will start at PG, Malik Beasley at SG, Khris Middleton at SF, Giannis Antetokounmo at PF and Brook Lopez at center.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging a team-high 31.2 points, 11.5 rebounds with 6.1 assists. His point prop for the game is set at over/under 33.5 and is not favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Damian Lillard is averaging 25.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists. He scored 17 points in their last outing against the Cavaliers. His player prop for points + rebounds + assists is set at over/under 37.5 and is not favored to cross or reach this mark.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks predictions

Despite recent coaching changes and struggles on the court, the Bucks are favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines.

The Cavaliers have demonstrated strong performance lately, underscored by their commanding, 135-95 win over the Bucks in their last matchup on Jan. 17.

The absence of Antetokounmpo played a significant role, contributing to a substantial shift in momentum in favor of the Cavaliers. As a result, the upcoming game is anticipated to be a closely contested match with him back in the lineup.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!