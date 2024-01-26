Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and betting tips | January 26, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers face the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, as part of the NBA's nine-game slate.. The tipoff is at 8:00 p.m. ET. This will be their fourth and final matchup, with the Bucks leading 2-1.

The game will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports WI and Ohio for home and away coverage and will be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV with the free trial.

The Cavaliers (26-16) lost 126-116 to the Bucks (31-13) on Wednesday at the Fiserv Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo ended with a triple-double and a game-high 35 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists. Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen combined for 44 points and 19 rebounds.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks predictions, previews and betting tips

Spread: Cavs (+5.5) vs Bucks (-5.5)

Moneyline: Cavs (+188) vs Bucks (-218)

Total(O/U): Cavs (O 238) vs Bucks (U 238.5)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Bucks beat the Cavaliers convincingly in their last matchup. Antetokounmpo had his way with the Cavaliers' defense as they missed Evan Mobley for a 14th straight game.

Although both teams had similar field goal makes, with the Cavaliers making 46 and the Bucks 45, and both shooting 50%, the difference ould be attributed to the 14 free-throw disparity. This resulted from Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard frequently driving to the paint and drawing fouls.

The Bucks snapped the Cavaliers' eight-game winning streak, avenging their 40-point loss on Jan. 18. The teams have contrasting strengths. Cleveland ranks third defensively in net rating at 111.6, while Milwaukee is third offensively with a net rating of 121.5.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups

For the Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell will start at PG, Max Struss at SG, Isaac Okoro at SF, Dean Wade at PF and Jarrett Allen at center.

For the Bucks, Damian Lillard will start at PG, Malik Beasley at SG, Khris Middleton at SF, Giannis Antetokounmpo at PF and Brook Lopez at center.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 31.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 31.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark. His assist prop is set at over/under 7.5 and is favorable to cross or this mark.

Damian Lillard has averaged 25.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists on 42.8% from the floor. His point prop is set at over/under 25.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks predictions

The Bucks are favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They lead in the season series.

The Cavaliers are at a disadvantage, with two starters sidelined due to injuries, limiting their offensive and defensive capabilities. With Mobley and Darius Garland out, the Bucks will look to capitalize on the Cavaliers' limitations and expected to secure a victory.

