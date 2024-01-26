Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups and depth chart for January 26 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, with tip-off at 8 p.m. ET at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The two teams will face each other for the fourth time, with the Bucks leading 2-1 after Wednesday's 126-116 win.

The game will be televised locally on the Bally Sports Network Wisconsin and Ohio for home and away coverage. It will also be available for viewers to stream live on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass.

The Bucks (31-13) are second in the East and have won seven of their previous 10 games, including a three-game winning streak. On Tuesday, the Bucks announced the dismissal of coach Adrian Griffin, with Joe Prunty to continue serving as the interim head coach.

The Cavaliers (26-16) had their seven-game winning streak ended on Wednesday. Cleveland has won 11 of its previous 15 contests and has gone 3-2 in its last five road games.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Injuries

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries for Jan. 26

The Cleveland Cavaliers have three players on their injury list. PF Evan Mobley (left knee), PG Darius Garland (jaw) and PG Ty Jerome (right ankle) are listed as out.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries for Jan. 26

The Milwaukee Bucks have one player on their injury list. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable due to back spasms.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Starting lineups and depth chart

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineups and depth chart

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Donovan Mitchell Craig Porter SG Max Strus Sam Merrill SF Isaac Okoro Caris LeVert PF Dean Wade Georges Niang Pete Nance C Jarrett Allen Damian Jones Isaiah Mobley

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups and depth chart

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Damian Lillard Cameron Payne AJ Green SG Malik Beasley Pat Connaughton TyTy Washington SF Khris Middleton Andre Jackson Jr. Marjon Beauchamp PF Giannis Antetokounmpo * Jae Crowder Thanasis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez Bobby Portis Robin Lopez

(*) Probable / Day to day

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Key matchups

Donovan Mitchell vs. Damian Lillard

Mitchell and Lillard are two of the most explosive scorers in the league. Both players put up 70+ points the season prior. The two guards can score on all three levels: beyond-the-arc shooting, mid-range and rim attacking threat.

Lillard has averaged 25.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists on 42.6%, including 34.7% from the 3-point line. Meanwhile, Mitchell has averaged 27.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg and 6.2 apg on 46%, including 34.2% from the 3.

The two have played each other 18 times, with Mitchell leading 11-7.

Jarrett Allen vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo

This is the most crucial matchup of the game, as Allen and Antetokounmpo will dictate their team's offense and defense. Antetokounmpo's frequent attacks in the last game allowed him to reach the free-throw line often.

The Bucks' offense, with a 121.5 rating ranking third, heavily relies on Antetokounmpo to create high-quality looks at the rim and draw defenders away, enabling his teammates to make easy outlet passes for quality 3-point shots.

Allen's defense has led the Cavaliers to a 111.6 defensive rating, ranking third in the league. His ability to guard Antetokounmpo one-on-one could be the deciding factor in the game's outcome.

