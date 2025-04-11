Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 11 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Cleveland Cavaliers travel to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks on Friday. This will be the fourth 2024-25 Cavaliers-Knicks game. Cleveland has been excellent against New York, leading its head-to-head 3-0 and looking to complete a sweep.

Their first meeting on Oct. 28 ended in a 110-104 win for the Cavs, who were led by Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, who combined for 59 points.

Their second game took place on Feb. 21. This one was dominated by the Cavaliers again, who won 142-105. The Cavs got a stellar result despite Garland having an off night, shooting 2-12. Mitchell made up for Garland's slump with 27 points on 10-15 shooting.

They met again on April 2, but the result was the same. The Cavs won 124-105 this time, following a combined effort from Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Garland. It will be interesting to see what they have in store tonight.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks Injury Reports for April 11

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

The Cavaliers haven’t submitted their injury report for Friday’s game. But they’re playing a back-to-back, so they might not be making many changes.

Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland were out for Thursday’s game. Although all of them are listed as day-to-day, they will likely be available against the Knicks.

New York Knicks injury report

The Knicks have yet to submit their injury report as well. They rested Mitchell Robinson, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Ariek Hukporti against the Pistons on Thursday. Hart, Anunoby, and Robinson aren’t dealing with any major injuries. As such, they could be available against the Cavs.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 11

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth charts

The Cavaliers are expected to start Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Darius Garland Donovan Mitchell Max Strus Evan Mobley Jarrett Allen Ty Jerome Sam Merrill De’Andre Hunter Dean Wade Tristan Thompson Craig Porter Jr. Jaylon Tyson Javonte Green Chuma Okeke



New York Knicks starting lineup and depth charts

The Knicks are expected to start Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jalen Brunson Mikal Bridges Josh Hart OG Anunoby Karl-Anthony Towns Miles McBride Cameron Payne Landry Shamet Precious Achiuwa Mitchell Robinson Delon Wright Pacome Dadiet

P.J. Tucker



