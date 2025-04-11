Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11, 2025

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks matchup is one of 15 games scheduled for Friday. Cleveland is first in the East with a 63-17 record, while New York is third with a 50-30 record.

The two teams have played each other 229 times in the regular season, with the Knicks holding a 121-108 lead. This matchup will be the two teams' fourth and final meeting this season with Cleveland looking for the sweep.

They last played on April 2 when the Cavs won 124-105 behind Donovan Mitchell’s 27 points. New York was led by Karl-Anthony Towns’ 25 points and 13 rebounds.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks game details and odds

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Friday, April 11, at Madison Square Garden. The matchup will be broadcast locally on MSG and FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (+270) vs. Knicks (-340)

Spread: Cavaliers (+9) vs. Knicks (-9)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers -110 (o227) vs. Knicks -110 (u227)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks preview

The Cavs have already secured the top seed in the East for the first time since the 2015-16 season. With nothing to play for in these final few games, they rested most of their starters during Thursday’s 114-112 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Ty Jerome started the game and led the team with 24 points, while De’Andre Hunter had 23 points and 11 rebounds. Expect Cleveland to continue resting its key players as it preps for what is hopefully a long postseason run.

The Knicks will play the second leg of a back-to-back as well after enduring a 115-106 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. The loss has put New York agonizingly close to dropping to the fourth spot in the standings. Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson had 15 points.

If New York wants to secure the third seed, it needs to play most of its starters on Friday and get its first win against Cleveland this season.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks prediction and betting tips

The oddsmakers favor the Knicks to get a lopsided win at home. We expect the same as Cleveland is unlikely to field its strongest team.

The safe bet is on New York to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total goes past 227 points.

