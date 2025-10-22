Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks Preview and Prediction - Oct. 22 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be on the road to face the New York Knicks for their 2025-25 season opener. It is one of the 12 games scheduled for Wednesday.

Ad

The Cavaliers were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season with a 64-18 record. Their season ended in the conference semifinals, losing 4-1 to the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks, on the other hand, ended the 2024-25 season third in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record. Their season ended with a conference Finals 4-2 loss to the Pacers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cleveland during the offseason traded Lonzo Ball from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Isaac Okoro. They also signed veterans Larry Nance Jr. and Sam Merrill, and re-signed Tyrese Proctor and Luke Travers.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Knicks summer saw a draft swap with the LA Clippers, selecting Mohamed Diawara (No. 51). Then guard Mikal Bridges signed a four-year, $150 million extension through the 2029-30 season and Guerschon Yabusele signed a two-year, $11.7 million contract from the Philadelphia Sixers.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game details

The Cavaliers-Knicks game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The matchup will air on TV on ESPN and streaming via Fubo, DirecTV and Hulu+.

Ad

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks betting lines

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-115) vs. Knicks (-105)

Spread: Cavaliers (-1.5) vs. Knicks (+1.5)

Total: (O/U): Cavaliers (o228.5) -110 vs. Knicks (u228.5) -110

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks preview

The Knicks have a better head-to-head record against the Cavaliers. They have met 230 times and New York leads with a 121-109 record. However, in their last five games, the Cavs have dominated with a 4-1 record.

Ad

Their last matchup was on April 11 with the Cavaliers winning 108-102 on the road. Cavs guard Darius Garland recorded a double-double of 26 points and 13 assists. New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson finished with 27 points, one rebound and two assists.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks predicted starting lineups

Cavaliers

PG - Lonzo Ball | SG - Donovan Mitchell| SF - De’Andre Hunter | PF - Evan Mobley | C - Jarret Allen

Knicks

Ad

PG: Jalen Brunson | SG: Mikal Bridges | SF: OG Anunoby | PF: Karl-Anthony Towns | C: Guerschon Yabusele

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks betting tips

Donovan Mitchell has an over/under of 27.5 points via FanDuel. He averaged 28.5 ppg in his last 10 games last season, and the safe bet is the over.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson has an over/under of 26.5 points via FanDuel. He averaged 29.5 ppg in his last 10 games last season, and the safe bet is the over.

Ad

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks prediction

The Cavaliers are the bookmaker favorites to win this matchup. With a 53.7% win percentage compared to the Knicks’ 48.8%. Expect a tough matchup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More