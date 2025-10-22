Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks Preview and Prediction - Oct. 22 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be on the road to face the New York Knicks for their 2025-25 season opener. It is one of the 12 games scheduled for Wednesday.
The Cavaliers were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season with a 64-18 record. Their season ended in the conference semifinals, losing 4-1 to the Indiana Pacers.
The Knicks, on the other hand, ended the 2024-25 season third in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record. Their season ended with a conference Finals 4-2 loss to the Pacers.
Cleveland during the offseason traded Lonzo Ball from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Isaac Okoro. They also signed veterans Larry Nance Jr. and Sam Merrill, and re-signed Tyrese Proctor and Luke Travers.
The Knicks summer saw a draft swap with the LA Clippers, selecting Mohamed Diawara (No. 51). Then guard Mikal Bridges signed a four-year, $150 million extension through the 2029-30 season and Guerschon Yabusele signed a two-year, $11.7 million contract from the Philadelphia Sixers.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game details
The Cavaliers-Knicks game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The matchup will air on TV on ESPN and streaming via Fubo, DirecTV and Hulu+.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks betting lines
Moneyline: Cavaliers (-115) vs. Knicks (-105)
Spread: Cavaliers (-1.5) vs. Knicks (+1.5)
Total: (O/U): Cavaliers (o228.5) -110 vs. Knicks (u228.5) -110
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks preview
The Knicks have a better head-to-head record against the Cavaliers. They have met 230 times and New York leads with a 121-109 record. However, in their last five games, the Cavs have dominated with a 4-1 record.
Their last matchup was on April 11 with the Cavaliers winning 108-102 on the road. Cavs guard Darius Garland recorded a double-double of 26 points and 13 assists. New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson finished with 27 points, one rebound and two assists.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks predicted starting lineups
Cavaliers
PG - Lonzo Ball | SG - Donovan Mitchell| SF - De’Andre Hunter | PF - Evan Mobley | C - Jarret Allen
Knicks
PG: Jalen Brunson | SG: Mikal Bridges | SF: OG Anunoby | PF: Karl-Anthony Towns | C: Guerschon Yabusele
Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks betting tips
Donovan Mitchell has an over/under of 27.5 points via FanDuel. He averaged 28.5 ppg in his last 10 games last season, and the safe bet is the over.
Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson has an over/under of 26.5 points via FanDuel. He averaged 29.5 ppg in his last 10 games last season, and the safe bet is the over.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks prediction
The Cavaliers are the bookmaker favorites to win this matchup. With a 53.7% win percentage compared to the Knicks’ 48.8%. Expect a tough matchup.
