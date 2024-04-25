Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Injury Report for Game 3 (April 25) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Orlando Magic will host the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 3 of their Round 1 series. After Cleveland secured victories in both games at home, each with a double-digit margin, the pressure is on Orlando as they return to their home court. The tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET at the Kia Center in Orlando.

Cleveland once again showcased their defensive prowess by limiting Orlando to fewer than 90 points in both their home games. From the opening tip, Cleveland dictated the game's pace, with their offense shooting 41.5% from the floor and 31.0% from beyond the arc. The team also excelled in turnover management and effectively contained Orlando's 3-point shooting, holding them to under 30.0% accuracy from long range. Donovan Mitchell led the charge with 23 points, while Jarrett Allen made significant contributions with 16 points and an impressive 20 rebounds.

Orlando enters this game averaging 109.8 points per game, placing them 27th in the league in terms of offensive output. While the Magic's offense hasn't been their strongest suit this season, their recent back-to-back games without reaching the century mark highlight their struggles to generate enough scoring power, especially in the intensity of playoff competition.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic injury report

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for April 25

The Cleveland Cavaliers have listed three players on their injury report: Dean Wade (knee), Ty Jerome (ankle) and Craig Porter Jr. (ankle) will remain sidelined for Game 3 vs Magic.

Player Status Injury Craig Porter Jr. out ankle Dean Wade out knee Ty Jerome out ankle

Orlando Magic injury report for April 25

The Orlando Magic have listed Jalen Suggs (knee) as the sole player on their injury report; however, he is set to play against the Cavaliers.

Player Status Injury Jalen Suggs available knee

What happened to Jalen Suggs?

Game 2 between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers experienced an unexpected halt when Jalen Suggs had to be assisted off the court due to an apparent knee injury.

The incident occurred midway through the first period of the game, as Suggs suffered a left knee strain while attempting to steal the ball from Donovan Mitchell during a defensive possession for the Magic.

Expand Tweet

Mitchell's unexpected movement towards an onrushing Suggs caught resulted in a collision between their knees. Suggs fell to the floor in pain and had to be escorted off the court for further evaluation. Despite playing only eight minutes in the game, he managed to secure three rebounds before the injury forced him out of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback