Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 25, 2025 

The Cleveland Cavaliers hit the road to face the Orlando Magic on Tuesday for their second encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Cavaliers previously defeated the Magic 120-109 at home in November.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic game details and odds

The Cavaliers-Magic matchup on Tuesday is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kia Center in Orlando.

The game will be televised nationally on TNT, truTV and MAX. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-235) vs Magic (+215)

Spread: Cavaliers (-6.5) vs Magic (+6.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o223.5) / -110 (u223.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers lead the Eastern Conference with a 47-10 record and have won nine of their last 10 games. They are riding a seven-game winning streak after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 129-123 at home on Sunday. Evan Mobley led their victory charge with his double-double performance of 25 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic stand seventh in the East with a 29-30 record and have won five of their previous 10 outings. They are coming off a 110-90 home victory against the Washington Wizards on Sunday with Franz Wagner leading their winning effort with 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Cleveland has Darius Garland listed as questionable on their injury report for the upcoming game. The Cavaliers will likely use a starting lineup of Darius Garland (PG), Donovan Mitchell (SG), Max Strus (SF), Evan Mobley (PF) and Jarrett Allen (C).

Meanwhile, Orlando will be without Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner. The Magic are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Cole Anthony (PG), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (SG), Franz Wagner (SF), Paolo Banchero (PF) and Wendell Carter (C).

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Betting Tips

Jarett Allen is expected to record over 22.5 points + rebounds in the contest. He is averaging 24 this season and also crossed the mark in five of his last six games.

Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero could record over 5.5 assists. He's averaging 4.9 assists this season and has not cleared the line in his last three outings.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Prediction

Given the stride the Cavaliers are on, they are highly favored to keep up the momentum and extend their winning streak to eight with a convincing road victory on Tuesday.

