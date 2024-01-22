Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers will square off against the Orlando Magic for the third time this season on Monday. Orlando won the second encounter 104-94 to tie the season series but Cleveland will be looking to stay ahead with another win. The Cavs, who are on a seven-game winning run, will be hoping to extend that streak when they visit the Magic.

The return of Franz Wagner from an ankle injury guided the Magic to an impressive 105-87 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday. Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs will have to sustain their excellent forms to lead Orlando’s charge versus the in-form Cavaliers.

Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen have been superb over roughly three weeks now. They led the Cavaliers to a 6-0 homestand before opening a four-game road trip with a 116-95 win in Atlanta against the Hawks. Cleveland will be taking on a team that has been buoyed by the return of Wagner, one of the NBA’s emerging stars.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic preview, odds and betting tips

The Magic will host the Cavaliers at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. Although the game will not be nationally televised, it will still be available via the NBA League Pass. Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Ohio are two of the local networks that will also cover the game.

Basketball fans can also tune in to SiriusXM, WYGM 96.9FM, 740 AM, WTAM/WMMS and La Mega on the radio.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-110) vs. Magic (-110)

Spread: Cavaliers (+1.0) vs. Magic (-1.0)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers (o215.5 -110) vs. Magic (u215.5 -110)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Game preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have turned to defense to carry them due to an injury-plagued roster. They have been missing Evan Mobley and Darius Garland for weeks now but have become the hottest team in the NBA. Cleveland is ranked third in defensive rating and will lean on that again to try and extend their winning streak to eight games.

The Orlando Magic were 3-5 when Franz Wagner had to recover from a sprained ankle. Once he returned, the youngster promptly blew away the Miami Heat. Orlando, though, will be playing the second night of a back-to-back set which could be the reason Wagner is held out.

If the German isn’t cleared to play, the Magic will have to look for somebody else to step up and support Paolo Banchero. Coach Jamahl Mosley will need everyone on his team to punch above their weight and hopefully beat the surging Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Starting lineups

Donovan Mitchell, Dean Wade, Isaac Okoro, Jarrett Allen, and Max Strus have been humming during their seven-game winning run. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff isn’t likely to change that combination with the way they have been playing.

Franz Wagner gets an automatic slot in Orlando’s starting five if he’s allowed to play. Chuma Okeke could take his place if he is sidelined. Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Jalen Suggs and Markelle Fultz could open the game for the Orlando Magic.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Donovan Mitchell is 31.5 which is much higher than his 27.8 PPG season average. “Spida,” however, has been in great form, averaging 32.0 points in his last four games. Orlando is in the top 5 in defensive rating and that might hold him from going over his points prop.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.7 PPG which is a little lower than his over/under points prop of 23.5 points. The former Rookie of the Year winner has hit over 23 points in five out of his last 10 games. Cleveland’s elite defense could keep him below his points prop.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the road but they are the in-form team. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set and may not have Franz Wagner.

The Cavaliers could win the game and extend their winning streak to eight.

