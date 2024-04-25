Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Preview - April 25, 2024 | Game 3, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic matchup is one of the three 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Thursday. This will be the third game of their best-of-seven series, with Cleveland leading the series 2-0 and winning the second game 96-86 on Monday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Game 3 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 25.

The Cavaliers hold a 65-61 all-time advantage in the regular season, while the two teams’ playoffs record is tied at 4-4. Cleveland won Game 2 behind Donovan Mitchell’s 23 points and eight rebounds. Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 21 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Eastern Conference first-round series is scheduled for Thursday, April 25, at Kia Center. The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Ohio. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (+115) vs. Magic (-135)

Spread: Cavaliers (+2) vs. Magic (-2)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers -110 (o198.5) vs. Magic -110 (u198.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic preview

The Cavaliers took care of home-court advantage and will now look to win one on the road. Donovan Mitchell has been their leader, scoring 30 points and 21 points in the first two games. Cleveland’s defense has been stellar so far. It restricted the Magic to just 32.6% from the field in Game 1. This trend continued in Game 2, as Orlando shot just 36.3%.

Orlando’s shooting woes in the first two games of the series have been well documented. While Paolo Banchero has been decent, he hasn’t gotten enough help from his teammates. It should be easier for the Magic to score at a better efficiency at home. If Orlando loses on Thursday, the series could very well be heading toward a sweep.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Cavaliers will be without Dean Wade (knee, out indefinitely), Craig Porter (ankle) and Ty Jerome (ankle) on Thursday. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff should start:

PG: Darius Garland SG: Donovan Mitchell SF: Max Strus PF: Evan Mobley C: Jarrett Allen

The Cavaliers’ key substitutes should be Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro and Georges Niang.

The Magic have a clean bill of health. Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley should start:

PG: Jalen Suggs SG: Gary Harris SF: Franz Wagner PF: Paolo Banchero C: Jonathan Issac

Orlando’s key substitutes should be Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr. and Moritz Wagner.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic betting tips

Donovan Mitchell has an over/under of 25.5 points. After two successful games, Mitchell could be in for a rough shooting night on the road.

Paolo Banchero has an over/under of 23.5 points. Banchero’s NBA Playoffs debut hasn’t been what he must have expected so far. That could change in Game 3 and the former No. 1 pick should lead his team to a win while scoring more than 23.5 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Magic to win at home. After two tough losses on the road, Orlando must be glad to be back home and should take advantage of the crowd being behind the team.

Expect the Magic to cover the spread and get a win. After two low-scoring scoring games, expect better offensive outings from both teams, with the team total being over 198.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback