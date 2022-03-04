Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 4th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday.

The Cavaliers will head into this matchup on the back of a 98-119 loss against the Charlotte Hornets. They are on a losing slide, having tasted defeat their last two matches, and need to regroup and put some wins together to stop the bleeding.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers are in top condition and will enter this game on the back of a solid 123-108 win against the New York Knicks. With their fourth consecutive win, the 76ers are now tied for second place in the East.

Friday's game will be the second meeting between the two sides this season. The 76ers emerged as winners in the first game and Cleveland will be keen to tie things up at home. However, the state of their roster may put them in an unfavorable position.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Jaden Springer in action for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jaden Springer is the only player to feature on the Philadelphia 76ers' injury report ahead of their matchup in Cleveland. Springer has been out of the rotation since February 16 due to a knee injury. However, he isn't a main rotation player even when he is with the 76ers team.

With no injuries to mention in their main rotation, Philadelphia will be at full strength for their upcoming matchup.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jaden Springer Out Knee

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Caris LeVert celebrates a play for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have a few names on their injury report ahead of their home game.

A key absence continues to be in the form of Caris LeVert, who was acquired via a trade with the Indiana Pacers. LeVert is out with a foot injury and is expected to be sidelined on a week-to-week basis.

The Cavaliers will also see veteran point guard Rajon Rondo out of the rotation. Rondo is recovering from a toe injury and has been listed as doubtful for the game.

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor #Cavs Caris LeVert (sprained foot) is OUT tomorrow in Philly. Dylan Windler (G League assignment) is also OUT. Rajon Rondo (sprained big toe) is DOUBTFUL. Darius Garland is not on the injury report. #Cavs Caris LeVert (sprained foot) is OUT tomorrow in Philly. Dylan Windler (G League assignment) is also OUT. Rajon Rondo (sprained big toe) is DOUBTFUL. Darius Garland is not on the injury report.

A long-term issue will see Collin Sexton sidelined for the rest of the campaign. Sexton sustained a season-ending ACL injury early in November.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Caris LeVert Out Foot Rajon Rondo Doubtful Toe Collin Sexton Out Knee

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden leads the 76ers fastbreak

The Philadelphia 76ers were already looking like an extremely competitive side this season and acquiring James Harden has added to their overall roster strength.

The starting rotation currently features Tyrese Maxey and Harden in the backcourt. A familiar frontcourt trio of Matisse Thybulle at small forward, Tobias Harris at power forward and Joel Embiid at center will give them company.

Harden's addition has given the main rotation a lot of fluidity with regards to playmaking and scoring. The 76ers have enjoyed their latest acquisition's performances so far and will hope he continues to deliver.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers STRAIGHT UP HAVING A GOOD TIME! STRAIGHT UP HAVING A GOOD TIME! https://t.co/z8Ch19NJGe

Coming off the bench, Philadelphia may see plenty of minutes from Shake Milton and Georges Niang. Danny Green is also in line to receive minutes as a three-and-D role player.

The side may see more changes as they waive Wiley Cauley-Stein to make room for DeAndre Jordan. Although Jordan won't be available right away, he should be a good addition as a big off the bench.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland drives past Isaiah Thomas.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have struggled with injury issues this season but have still managed to come out on top in most cases. With Caris LeVert out of the rotation, the Cavaliers will return to their rotation from earlier in the season.

They will feature a starting lineup of Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro in the backcourt and a trio of Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt. Although Mobley plays the small forward in this scenario, Markkanen can easily switch with him at any point in time.

The size of the Cavaliers' rotation is only sustained by their bench. Kevin Love is often the first man off the bench in the power forward or center position. Often utilized as a stretch big man, Love has been a great contributor for the side.

Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens may play quite a few minutes in the guard rotation in the upcoming game as well.

While minute distribution was spread across a number of players in the last game, Dean Wade could see a significant amount of playing time coming off the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting 5’s

Philadelphia 76ers

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - James Harden | F - Matisse Thybulle | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid.

Cleveland Cavaliers

G - Darius Garland | G - Isaac Okoro | F - Evan Mobley | F - Lauri Markkanen | C - Jarrett Allen.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra