Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 27th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an enticing Eastern Conference in the 2020-21 NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers began their campaign well, beating the Philadelphia 76ers 118-94 for their third win in as many games. However, plagued by a host of issues, the Cleveland Cavaliers have floundered since then.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid and co. have been dominating the East even as a new rival, the Brooklyn Nets, are close on their heels. On current form, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to cruise to victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, the Cleveland Cavaliers are on a two-game winning run and could pull off an upset against the high-flying Philadelphia 76ers.

Cavaliers vs 76ers Injury updates

The Cleveland Cavaliers are eagerly awaiting Kevin Love's return to the floor. However, the former NBA winner is out for the time being and won't be available for this game.

However, their other notable frontline player, Andre Drummond, who guided the Cleveland Cavaliers to victory the last time the two sides collided, has been benched. That is because a trade for the player is in the works at the moment.

Larry Nance Jr. and Matthew Dellavedova, who underwent surgeries, will remain on the sidelines for an extended period. Taurean Prince is being monitored on a day-to-day basis.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers don't have any major injury concerns. Tobias Harris, who got injured against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, could return to floor duties on Saturday night.

Doc Rivers will have the luxury of having his entire cast at his disposal.

Cavaliers vs 76ers Predicted Lineups

JB Bickerstaff is likely to field the same lineup that won against the Houston Rockets. Darius Garland and Collin Sexton should start things off in the backcourt. The duo combined for 34 points and 13 assists in the Cleveland Cavaliers' win over the Rockets.

Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade are likely to get another start on the wing, with Jarret Allen coming in at the center position.

Jarret Allen exploded for a monster game in his last outing, producing 26 points and a whopping 18 rebounds in 37 minutes from the floor. However, he could have his hands full against Joel Embiid.

25 for Jarrett Allen on 10-11 shooting.. including this 🔨 on NBA LP! pic.twitter.com/AtduMAS0Ml — NBA (@NBA) February 25, 2021

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers will look to keep their hot streak alive when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at home.

Doc Rivers got a great performance from his bench in the Philadelphia 76ers' last game, with Dwight Howard and Shake Milton came to the fore.

Ben Simmons and Seth Curry are set to resume their role in the backcourt. The duo, who combined for 30 points against the Mavericks, will face off against the red-hot combo of Sexton and Garland in this game.

Danny Green and Tobias Harris could feature as the two forwards on the wings, with big man Joel Embiid to start at center.

Embiid is coming off another All-Star-caliber outing, raking in 23 points to go along with nine boards and four assists in the win over the Mavericks. While Jarrett Allen has made his name as an elite center, he could face an uphill battle underneath the rim against an MVP-caliber player like Embiid.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

PG Darius Garland, SG Collin Sexton, SF Isaac Okoro, PF Dean Wade, C Jarrett Allen.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

PG Ben Simmons, SG Seth Curry, SF Danny Green, PF Tobias Harris, C Joel Embiid.