Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - February 12th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will lock horns with the Philadelphia 76ers in an Eastern Conference matchup at the State Farm Arena on Saturday, February 12. This is going to be the first encounter between the two sides this season.

The Cavaliers come into this game on the back of a stunning win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday. Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen each scored 22 points for the Cavs. Veteran Rajon Rondo put on an incredible performance coming off the bench as he scored 17 points and contributed with seven rebounds and six assists to help the team get to a 120-113 win on the night.

The Philadelphia 76ers also secured a solid win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at home. Joel Embiid continued his streak of brilliance, as he added 25 points and 19 rebounds to lead the team from the front. Tyrese Maxey also had a strong outing, in which he scored 24 points on 64.3% shooting from the field. The 76ers eventually got to a 100-87 win on the night and got back to winning ways in style.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, February 12, 8:30 AM IST [Sunday, February 13, 6:00 AM IST]

Venue: State Farm Arena, Philadelphia, PA

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season. Many had counted them out after Collin Sexton's season-ending meniscus tear last November, but the Cavaliers only kept getting better from that point.

They are currently second in the East with a 35-21 record. Youngsters like Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley have been stellar for them and are forming a formidable trio in Cleveland.

The franchise recently took to bolstering its roster with the addition of Caris LeVert, another talented guard capable of producing game-winning performances. Going up against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Cavs will be looking to extend their winning streak to 5 games.

However, they will have to find a solution to stop superstar big man Joel Embiid, who is currently playing at an MVP-level. If the Cavs are able to keep him in check, they stand a very good chance of winning this game.

Key Player - Jarrett Allen

By many accounts, Jarrett Allen is considered a snub from this year's All-Star team. However, the youngster has taken that as motivation and is playing extremely well as of late. The 23-year-old has racked up four double-doubles in his last four games and is looking to keep going strong.

The Cavs know he is going to be key for the team in their pursuit of a win in this game as they need Allen to protect the rim against the likes of Embiid.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Caris LeVert, G - Isaac Okoro, F - Dean Wade, F - Evan Mobley, C - Jarrett Allen

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers had a successful trade deadline as they were able to offload Ben Simmons and bring in a former MVP in James Harden. Although the team also lost the likes of Seth Curry and Andree Drummond, they now have a guard in Harden, who is capable of producing elite scoring performances.

With Simmons' exit, Philadelphia will surely welcome the end of a nearly season-long saga. The team can now focus solely on winning an NBA championship this season.

A win against the Cavs will give the 76ers all the confidence they need as they look to finish strong before the All-Star break. They are currently ranked fifth in the East and victory in this game would help put pressure on the Bucks and the Bulls, who are above them.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid's 25 point performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder was the 22nd consecutive time he has scored 25 points or more in an NBA game. He has been dominant in the paint and has also made some tough mid-range jumpers.

The Big man is currently second in the MVP charts, but as the season progresses the list will keep getting updated. He missed out on the award last season but will look to grab it this time around. Embiid leads the league in points per game, averaging 29.3 a night. He will be hoping for another big scoring performance against the Cavs to lead his team to victory.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey, G - Mattisse Thybulle, F - Furkan Korkmaz, F - Tobias Harris, C - Joel Embiid

Cavaliers vs 76ers Match Prediction

Both the Cavaliers and the 76ers have been enjoyed fruitful campaigns thus far, however, both sides will be weary of a slip-up in this encounter. With competition as fierce as ever in the East, losing any sort of momentum could prove problematic for either team.

Heading into this game, the Cavs are certainly in top form, but Philly have Joel Embiid, who has been dominating opponents with ease this season. He will be hoping to keep his streak of scoring 25 points or more intact and lead the 76ers to another win at home.

Where to watch the Cavaliers vs 76ers game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

