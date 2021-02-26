Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - February 27, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup. Both the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers have won their last two games.

The Cleveland Cavaliers recently ended their ten-game losing streak and will look to continue their winning run. The Philadelphia 76ers, meanwhile, have managed to stay on top in the East rankings despite their recent indifferent form.

Match Details

Fixture - Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Saturday, February 27th; 7:00 PM ET (Sunday, February 28th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have rediscovered their mojo after a dismal run of ten consecutive losses. However, both their recent victories came against struggling bottom-half teams.

Nevertheless, the Cleveland Cavaliers will fancy their chances against their conference leaders, the Philadelphia 76ers. That's because the Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off an emphatic 112-96 win over the Houston Rockets in their previous outing.

Their latest recruit and starting center Jarrett Allen scored a team-high 26 points and 18 rebounds in that game. Collin Sexton also popped up with a valuable 23-point outing.

Key Player - Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers' #31 Jarrett Allen (R) in action

22-year-old Jarrett Allen has been in sensational form for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the last few games; the former Nets big-man has managed a double-double in each of his last six outings. He has also been rock solid at both ends of the floor this season.

Jarret Allen is averaging 16.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game since the start of February. Thus his matchup with Joel Embiid could be an interesting one as the youngster goes up against one of the very best players in his position.

Predicted Lineup

G - Collin Sexton, G - Darius Garland, F - Dean Wade, F - Isaac Okoro, C - Jarrett Allen.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to topple the Cleveland Cavaliers to stay top in the East.

They won their last game with ease, as 2021 All-stars Joel Embiid (23 points, nine rebounds) and Ben Simmons (15 points) paved the way for a 111-97 win over the Mavericks.

The Philadelphia 76ers have tremendous squad depth but have one major injury concern. Tobias Harris left the floor in the third quarter of the Mavericks game with a knee injury. There is no update for the player at the moment, as he is scheduled to have a test on his knee to determine the extent of his injury.

#Sixers PF Tobias will have test on his knee tomorrow morning to make sure it is structurally fine. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) February 26, 2021

Key Player - Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has been a key player for the Philadelphia 76ers in the last few games. He has struck top form at a critical juncture of the campaign.

Simmons was highly effective against Doncic in his last outing, restricting the MVP candidate to just three of nine shots in the first half of the game.

Ben Simmons is averaging 21.4 points, 7.6 assists and 8.3 rebounds in his last ten games while shooting an impressive 62.1% from the field.

Predicted Lineup

G - Seth Curry, G - Ben Simmons, F - Danny Green, F - Mike Scott, C - Joel Embiid.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers Match Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers, despite ending their debilitating ten-game losing streak, are the underdogs in this game. That is because the Philadelphia 76ers appear to be the stronger team on paper and are in good form as well.

Where to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers game?

The match between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers will be televised nationally on ABC. The game can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.