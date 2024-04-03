Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report for April 3 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, with tipoff at 10 p.m. ET. This will be the second and final matchup of their season series, with the Suns clinching the first matchup 117-111.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, currently occupying the Eastern Conference's third seed by a narrow margin, have faced setbacks recently, suffering losses in five of their last seven games. This slump couldn't have come at a worse time for the team. To regain momentum, Cleveland must focus on improving their defensive performance, currently ranked seventh-best in the league.

Following a successful 3-2 road trip, the Suns will relish the opportunity of playing four consecutive games at home, starting with this matchup. Positioned seventh in the Western Conference standings, moving up at least one spot would carry significant importance for Phoenix.

The team's fortunes are closely tied to the performances of key players like Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, supported by their impressive ninth-highest offensive rating in the NBA.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns injury report

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for April 3

The Cleveland Cavaliers have listed five players on their injury report: Donovan Mitchell (left knee) is a game-time decision, while Craig Porter (illness), Isaac Okoro (toe), Dean Wade (knee) and Ty Jerome (ankle) are out.

Player Status Injury Donovan Mitchell GTD left knee Craig Porter out illness Isaac Okoro out toe Dean Wade out knee Ty Jerome out ankle

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

Donovan Mitchell was absent from Tuesday night's game against the Utah Jazz due to injury management.

Since the break, the All-Star has participated in only seven games. During this time, he was sidelined for seven games due to a left knee bone bruise, followed by another six games due to a broken nose.

Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff anticipates Mitchell's return to the lineup for the Cavaliers' upcoming game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. With another back-to-back set against the Lakers and the Clippers scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Bickerstaff faces a similar decision regarding Mitchell's participation.

Phoenix Suns injury report for April 3

The Suns have listed two players on their injury report: Damion Lee (knee) is out, while Grayson Allen (hip) is questionable.

Player Status Injury Damion Lee out knee Grayson Allen questionable hip

What happened to Grayson Allen?

Grayson Allen is currently managing left hip soreness and his status is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

In the event that he is unable to play, the Suns may look to Eric Gordon to step up, particularly for floor spacing purposes. Allen has averaged 15.8 points and 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists over his last 10 games.