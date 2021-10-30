Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will continue their early-season road trip on Saturday when they visit the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center. The Cavaliers are coming off a tough loss to the LA Lakers on Friday, while the Suns look to bounce back following a heartbreaking defeat against the Sacramento Kings.

The Cavaliers played a great game against the Lakers on Friday, taking a decent lead in the third quarter. However, the Lakers went on a run to keep the scores close entering the fourth quarter as Cleveland could not get a bucket. The Cavaliers eventually ended up losing the game 113-110.

Meanwhile, the Suns lost their third game of the season on Wednesday. Phoenix came back to tie the game against the Kings. But Harrison Barnes hit a game-winning buzzer-beater three-point shot to give Sacramento a 110-107 win.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without two players for their matchup against the Phoenix Suns. They are: guard Kevin Pangos and forward Isaac Okoro. Pangos is not with the team due to personal reasons, while Okoro is nursing a strained left hamstring.

Okoro suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Cavs' win over the Denver Nuggets last Monday. The second-year forward has already missed games against the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers. He is expected to be out for multiple games.

Player Status Reason Kevin Pangos Out Personal Isaac Okoro Out Left Hamstring Strain

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Like the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Phoenix Suns also have two players on their injury list for Saturday's game. Cameron Payne and Dario Saric are both listed as out. Payne is still struggling with a strained right hamstring, while Saric is recovering from a knee surgery.

Payne has already missed two games due to the injury, but is expected to be re-evaluated next week. Meanwhile, Saric suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. He will likely miss most, if not all, of the ongoing 2021-22 NBA season.

Player Status Reason Cameron Payne Out Right Hamstring Strain Dario Saric Out Right Knee Surgery

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are playing good basketball at the moment, despite losing their last game against the LA Lakers. They are expected to continue starting Darius Garland and Collin Sexton in the backcourt, while Lauri Markkanen starts at small forward.

Meanwhile, rookie Evan Mobley should be the starting power forward alongside Jarret Allen at center. Mobley has been impressive, while Markkanen is still adjusting to his new position. Nevertheless, the Cavaliers already have had impressive wins over the Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers. They even gave the LA Lakers a stiff fight for three quarters.

The Cavaliers are a deep team with veterans Ricky Rubio and Kevin Love coming off the bench. They also have Lamar Stevens and Cedi Osman, who are both solid role players. With Isaac Okoro out injured, more minutes could be given to Stevens and Osman.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are struggling this campaign, having won only one of their four games. They already have had two blowout losses, which is a cause for concern. Chris Paul and Devin Booker are both off to slow starts, likely due to the new NBA foul rule coming into force this season.

Nevertheless, the Suns are expected to start Paul and Booker in both the guard positions against the Cleveland Cavaliers in this game. They will likely be joined by Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and DeAndre Ayton in the starting lineup.

Off the bench, Elfrid Payton should take up Cameron Payne's minutes, while Landry Shamet is the Suns' de facto sixth man. Other players in the Phoenix Suns' rotation include Cameron Johnson, Abdel Nader and JaVale McGee.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns: Starting 5s

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns against Isaac Okoro of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Collin Sexton | Small Forward - Lauri Markkanen | Power Forward - Evan Mobley | Center - Jarrett Allen.

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - DeAndre Ayton.

