Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns matchup wraps up the NBA slate on Wednesday. It is a pivotal matchup as both teams are jostling for playoff position. The Suns won the first meeting between the teams in early March 117-111. This will be the second and last meeting between the teams.

The Suns are 6-4 in their last ten and won their previous outing. They are just one game back of playoff safety in the top six. The Suns are in eighth, one game back of the Dallas Mavericks in fifth and the New Orleans Pelicans in sixth.

The Cavs are slipping as the season nears its end, They are struggling without Donovan Mitchell. They now sit in third in the East and are 1.5 games ahead of the Orlando Magic in fourth. Cleveland has won four of its last six games.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns preview, betting tips, odds & prediction

Moneyline: Cavaliers (+185) vs Suns (-225)

Spread: Suns -6

Total (O/U): 226.5

Editor’s Note: The odds are as of the time of writing. They can shift as tip-off approaches.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns game preview

Devin Booker is coming off a 52-point performance. He will look to continue his hot shooting against the Cavs.

The Suns have been solid on defense by scoring throughout the season. They rank eighth in points allowed. However, the Suns are the 22nd-rated defense over the last ten games. The Cavs will try and take advantage of those recent defensive lapses.

The Cavs' roster suffers from injuries. Four members of the bench rotation will be out on Wednesday. Most importantly, Donovan Mitchell will be out.

He missed the last game, which the Cavs won against the tanking Utah Jazz. The Suns pose a much stronger challenge.

This game could be won or lost in the paint. Despite their lack of size, the Suns are leading the league in rebounding percentage over the last ten games. The Cavs have one of the biggest frontlines. Yet, they are 28th in rebounding percentage over the same span.

The Suns will try to keep up that rebounding advantage in this one. They also have more offensive firepower and bodies to blow this one open if they play up to their recent abilities.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns starting lineups, subs and rotations

Cleveland Cavaliers starters

PG - Darius Garland SG - Caris LeVert SF - Max Strus PF - Evan Mobley C - Jarrett Allen

LeVert will likely start in place of the injured Mitchell. The Cavs' bench is decimated. Dean Wade, Craig Porter, Isaac Okoro and Ty Jerome are out for Wednesday’s matchup. Georges Niang will likely get the most minutes off the bench on a short rotation for the Cavs as they limp toward the playoffs.

Phoenix Suns starters

PG - Devin Booker SG - Bradley Beal SF - Grayson Allen PF - Kevin Durant C - Jusuf Nurkic

Grayson Allen is questionable with a hip injury. He should be available to play, but his status needs to be tracked. The Suns will still not have Damion Lee in the lineup. Eric Gordon and Royce O’Neale will get plenty of runs off the bench. Bol Bol can also be used as a backup big to counter the size of the Cavs.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns betting tips

If you want a fun prop, you can take Devin Booker to make the first basket at +650. He may get the first look after his 52-point performance in the Suns' previous game. If you like Booker to continue his hot streak, you can take his points prop over 27.5.

Bradley Beal, over 4.5 rebounds, has some value at +120. The Suns have rebounded well, and Beal grabbed nine rebounds in his last game.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns prediction

The Suns should win this one. They are the healthier team and have more depth. They are playing well defensively and rebounding well. They should overmatch the Cavs in this Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns matchup.