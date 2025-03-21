The Cleveland Cavaliers versus Phoenix Suns matchup is one of 10 NBA games scheduled on Friday. The Cavaliers (56-13) are currently the no. 1 team in the Eastern Conference, while the Suns (33-37) are in 10th place in the Western Conference.

Ad

The Cavs and the Suns have faced each other 122 times in the regular season. Cleveland has won 51 times while Phoenix has secured victory 71 times.

This will be the second and final time that these two ball clubs will meet this season. On Jan. 20, the Cavaliers defeated the Suns 118-92.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns game details and odds

The Cavaliers versus Suns game will tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET inside Footprint Center. The game will be broadcast live on AZFamily and FDSOH. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-280) vs Suns (+230)

Spread: Cavaliers (-7) vs Suns (+7)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers -110 (o240.0) vs Suns -110 (u240.0)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns preview

After pulling off a 16-game winning streak, the Cavaliers are trying to arrest a three-game skid. Their latest loss came on Wednesday when they absorbed a 123-119 defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. Evan Mobley had 31 points and 10 rebounds in this loss.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Suns have won three of their last four games. On Wednesday, they defeated the Chicago Bulls 127-121. In this game, Devin Booker exploded for 41 points on 14-for-26 shooting.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns betting props

Donovan Mitchell's point total is set at 24.5, which is slightly above his season average of 24.1 points per game. Mitchell had 26 points, five rebounds, and four assists in the loss to the Kings.

Ad

Kevin Durant's point total is set at 23.5, which is below his season average of 26.4 points a night. Durant had 26 points, four rebounds, and eight assists in the win over the Bulls.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns prediction

The Cavaliers are favorites to win this road game against the Suns. Despite their recent struggles, the Cavs still have the best offensive rating in the league, aside from being a top-10 defensive squad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback