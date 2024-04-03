Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 3 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns is one of the nine games on the NBA schedule Wednesday night. The two teams will tip off at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and the game will air nationally on ESPN.

The Suns enter this game in the heat of the Western Conference playoff race. They are tied for seventh place with the Sacramento Kings. Phoenix has won two of their last three games and is fresh off a victory over Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

As for the Cavs, they have climbed to third place in the Eastern Conference with two weeks to go. They too are riding positive momentum at the moment after beating the Utah Jazz in their last game.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns Injury report

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for Apr. 3

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't submitted an injury report yet, as of this writing. Due to their game having a later start, they don't have to submit an official report until later in the day.

Phoenix Suns injury report for Apr. 3

As for the Phoenix Suns, they could be without one of their starters when they take on the Cavaliers. Guard Grayson Allen is listed as questionable due to hip soreness. Apart from Allen, Damion Lee remains out for the Suns with a knee injury.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns starting lineups and depth chart

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart

While the Cavaliers haven't submitted an injury report yet, none of their stars were listed in the previous. Nevertheless, their starting lineup should remain the same. Cleveland's primary five-man unit has been Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Here's a look at what at the Cavs' depth chart looks like to close out the year:

PG Darius Garland Craig Porter Ty Jerome SG Donovan Mitchell Caris LeVert Sam Merrill SF Max Strus Isaac Okoro PF Evan Mobley Georges Niang Marcus Morris Sr. C Jarrett Allen Tristan Thompson Isaiah Mobley

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart

What the Suns' starting lineup looks like will depend on the status of Grayson Allen. If he doesn't play, Royce O'Neale is a top candidate to take his spot in the starting unit. The other four spots will be taken up by Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic.

Here's how the Suns' depth chart shapes up this late in the season:

PG Devin Booker Isaiah Thomas Saben Lee SG Bradley Beal Eric Gordon Josh Okogie SF Grayson Allen Royce O'Neale David Roddy PF Kevin Durant Bol Bol Nassir Little Ish Wainright C Jusuf Nurkic Drew Eubanks Thaddeus Young Udoka Azubuike

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns Key matchups

The key matchup to watch in Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns will be in the backcourt, primarily Donovan Mitchell vs Devin Booker. Nevertheless, this game features two backcourt combos that are capable of having a big outing on any given night.

Another matchup to watch will be Evan Mobley guarding Kevin Durant. His size and length should allow him to make life tough on offense for the former MVP.