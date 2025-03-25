After a disastrous start to their five-game road trip, the Cleveland Cavaliers conclude the excursion at the Moda Center against the Portland Trail Blazers. Donovan Mitchell and company began the trip with three straight losses before beating the lowly Utah Jazz on Sunday.

On the other hand, the Blazers had their four-game winning streak snapped by the defending champions Boston Celtics. Chauncey Billups' young squad is putting together a hell of a run towards the end of the regular season. They are three games behind the final play-in tournament spot with 10 games left.

The Cavs-Blazers game is scheduled for a 10 p.m. EST tipoff. Fans can watch it locally on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio in Cleveland, and KATU and KUNP in Portland. It's also available via streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which are both paid subscriptions.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Prediction, Preview and Betting Odds

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-250) vs. Blazers (+205)

Spread: Cavaliers -6.5 (-110) vs. Blazers +6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers o231 (-110) vs. Blazers u231 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Cavaliers still own the record for the best team in the Eastern Conference at 57-14. The Boston Celtics are creeping in, and if Cleveland continues to struggle, they could fall off and lose their homecourt advantage through the conference final.

Meanwhile, the Blazers making the play-in tournament is just a bonus for the way they have been playing in the past two months. It's part of the growing process under Chauncey Billups, who has continually improved his players and the team's roster.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting Lineups

Cavaliers

G - Darius Garland | G - Max Strus | F - DeAndre Hunter | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen

Blazers

G - Anfernee Simons | G - Shaedon Sharpe | F - Deni Avdija | F - Toumani Camara | C - Donovan Clingan

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Betting Tips

The players to watch for the Cavaliers are Darius Garland and DeAndre Hunter. With Donovan Mitchell out for the game, Garland and Hunter will shoulder the scoring load. Bet on the two offensive players to go over 23.5 and 13.5 points, respectively.

On the other hand, the Blazers will continue to rely on the backcourt duo of Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe. Expect the scoring combo to hit the mark and go over 21.5 and 18.5 points, respectively.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Prediction

The Blazers are more than capable of beating the Cavaliers on Tuesday based on their March 2 matchup and the way the visitors have been playing during their road trip. The Cavs certainly have the better talent, but the hosts have some momentum despite their recent loss.

The prediction is a win for the Cavs, with the Blazers covering the spread and the total going OVER.

