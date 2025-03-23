Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23, 2025

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Sunday. Cleveland is first in the East with a 56-14 record, while Utah is last in the West with a 16-55 record.

The two teams have played each other 115 times in the regular season, with the Jazz holding a 62-53 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Dec. 23 when the Cavs won 124-113 behind Darius Garland’s 23 points. Utah was led by Lauri Markkanen’s 26 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz game details and odds

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday, March 23, at Delta Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on KJZZ and FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-1200) vs. Jazz (+750)

Spread: Cavaliers (-15) vs. Jazz (+15)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers -110 (o236.5) vs. Jazz -110 (u236.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz preview

For most of the season, Cleveland has blown away its opponents and has firmly been at the top of the standings without any pressure. If there has ever been a time when the Cavaliers desperately need a win, it’s now after four straight losses.

The Cavs are coming off of a 123-112 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday. None of their players had a big game and was led by Darius Garland’s 18 points. Evan Mobley had a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The good thing for Cleveland is that it has already secured a playoff spot and is still 5.0 games ahead of the Boston Celtics in the standings.

The Jazz are 1-9 over the past 10 games and are out of postseason contention. They most recently played the Celtics on Friday and decisively lost 121-99. Utah was led by Collin Sexton’s 30 points, while Keyonte George had 19 points off the bench.

It has been a disappointing season for Utah. The team will start its offseason soon and needs to focus on the draft and how it can improve the roster for next season.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz betting props

Donovan Mitchell’s points total is set at 24.5. After a 2-for-18 shooting performance against the Suns, bet on Mitchell to come back strong and score more than 24.5 points.

Collin Sexton’s points total is set at 17.5. He has crossed that mark in three straight games and four of the past five. Bet on the over.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz prediction

The oddsmakers expect the Cavs to get a dominant win despite being on the road. They are going through a tough stretch after their 16-game win streak came to an end at the hands of the Orlando Magic. This a good chance for Cleveland to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total stays just under 236.5 points.

