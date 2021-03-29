Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - March 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Utah Jazz have won five straight NBA matches and now host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Vivint Arena. The Jazz have been highly efficient on both ends of the court. They had a comfortable 16 point victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in their last game. Donovan Mitchell produced a strong 35-point performance while Rudy Gobert was at his best as well, scoring 16 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, on the other hand, have struggled throughout the season and currently have the worst offense in the NBA. They have relied on their young guard-pairing of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, and are currently struggling for numbers with multiple injuries. They might as well have their task cut out against a highly impressive Utah Jazz side.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, March 29th, 2021; 9:00 PM ET (Tuesday, March 30th; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have several injuries that they are currently dealing with. They finally sorted out Andre Drummond’s future. New acquisition Isaiah Hartenstein is also expected to feature in the match against the Utah Jazz. Larry Nance Jr. and Darius Garland in particular have impressed, while Dean Wade contributed 13 points and 6 rebounds off the bench.

Collin Sexton returned to the lineup in the Cleveland Cavaliers's last match.

Advertisement

The Cleveland Cavaliers will miss Kevin Love, Matthew Dellavedova, Taurean Prince and Jarrett Allen. Overall, they will not be expecting too much from the match against the Utah Jazz, considering their recent defensive struggles and injuries.

Key Player – Darius Garland

Collin Sexton returned to the lineup for the Cleveland Cavaliers' last game after sitting out two matches. In his absence, Darius Garland has been their offensive mainstay. He has had some good games from the 3-point line and is averaging close to 20 points per game in recent weeks. Darius Garland has also been the Cleveland Cavaliers’ most creative player with 5.7 assists per game. He is currently averaging 16.6 points per game, and will be crucial to any sort of playoff charge that the Cleveland Cavaliers can muster as the season progresses.

Darius Garland with the dime between his legs. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NYX4qJAHuG — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) March 23, 2021

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard – Collin Sexton, Shooting Guard – Darius Garland, Small Forward – Isaac Okoro, Power Forward – Brodric Thomas, Center – Larry Nance Jr.

Utah Jazz Preview

Advertisement

The Utah Jazz’s recent form has ensured that they continue going strong atop the Western Conference with a 34-11 record. Donovan Mitchell has produced some exemplary games of late, while Rudy Gobert continues his impressive defensive showings. Jordan Clarkson comes into this match off the back of a huge 28-point, 6 rebound performance.

The Utah Jazz should be able to count upon Mike Conley, who is expected to return after a hamstring injury. They have been highly efficient on both ends of the court, with Rudy Gobert reinstating himself as one of the best defenders in the NBA.

Key Player – Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has been in stunning form in recent weeks. He has averaged 30.6 points in his last ten games and has scored over 65% of his 3-point attempts over the last four. Mitchell’s offensive displays have been well-supported by the multiple offensive threats that the Utah Jazz have. During their recent run, he has helped defensively while showcasing some sublime passing as well. Overall, Donovan Mitchell will hope for another shutout performance against the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers.

Advertisement

Donovan MItchell has been in terrific form for the Utah Jazz.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Point Guard – Joe Ingles Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell, Power Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic, Small Forward - Royce O'Neale, Center - Rudy Gobert

Cavaliers vs Jazz Match Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers have struggled on offense this season, and are now facing a team that has been highly efficient on that end. The Utah Jazz have won their last five NBA matches and have seen some big performances from the likes of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Their overall dominance and form effectively makes them the clear favorites for this NBA tie.

Where to watch the Cavaliers vs Jazz Matchup?

Those watching in America can catch the game on Fox Sports Ohio and on AT&T Sportsnet-RM. Otherwise, it can be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.