Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 7, 2025

There are seven games on the NBA schedule for Friday night, including the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards matchup. It's the fourth and final meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Cavaliers looking for the series sweep.

The game is between the teams atop and at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. The Cavs have the best record in the East at 41-10, while the Wizards are in the opposite end at 9-41. Donovan Mitchell has the Cavaliers playing like legitimate title contenders.

Cleveland has also won 11 straight games against the Wizards, and the last time they lost to Washington was on Dec. 30, 2021. It has been a rough past couple of years for a Wizards team that was active at the trade deadline, trading Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valanciunas.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards Game Details and Odds

The Cavaliers-Wizards game is scheduled to take place at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. at 7:00 p.m. EST. It will be locally televised on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio in Cleveland and the Monumental Sports Network in the DMV area.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-1779) vs. Wizards (+948)

Spread: Cavaliers -17.5 (-108) vs. Wizards +17.5 (-112)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers o235.5 (-110) vs. Wizards u235.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards Betting Tips

Team Records and Trends

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 10-0 against the Washington Wizards in their last 10 matchups.

The Cavaliers are 39-8 this season when they are the favorites to win.

The Wizards are 9-41 if they are listed as the underdogs for the game.

Cleveland is 4-2 against the spread in their last six games.

Washington is 9-4 against the spread in their last 13 games against an East team.

The total has gone OVER 11 times in the Cavs' last 14 road games.

The total has gone UNDER just twice in the Wizards' past six games.

Player Props

Donovan Mitchell has an over/under of 26.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on Mitchell to go UNDER (-115) against the Washington Wizards.

Darius Garland is favored to go UNDER (-122) 22.5 points via FanDuel. Expect Garland to go UNDER and score 22 points or less.

Jordan Poole has an over/under of 19.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on Poole to go OVER (-111) against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bilal Coulibaly is favored to go UNDER (-128) 13.5 points via FanDuel. Expect Coulibaly to go OVER and have at least 14 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Washington Wizards. The Cavaliers are arguably the best team in the NBA, while the Wizards are the worst. However, it should be pointed out that the Wizards are on a three-game winning streak.

The prediction is a win for the Cavaliers, with the Wizards covering the spread and the total going OVER 235.5 points.

