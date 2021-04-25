Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Match Preview - April 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The in-form Washington Wizards will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Capital One Arena in Washington on Sunday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup.

The Wizards are on a seven-game win streak and are coming off a 129-109 win over OKC Thunder in their last outing. They may not qualify directly for the playoffs, but the Washington Wizards have a shot at the postseason through the play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers lost 102-108 against the Charlotte Hornets in their last game. With a 21-38 record on the season, the Cavaliers are 13th in the East and are not in the postseason reckoning at the moment.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards Prediction | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, April 25th, 2021; 7 PM ET (Monday, 26th April; 04:30 AM IST).

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are third-bottom in the Eastern Conference standings and do not have much going for them either defensively or offensively. The Cavaliers' offensive unit is ranked 28th in the league (106 rating).

Darius Garland (17.6 points) and Jarret Allen (13.4 points) have been significant contributors to the Cavaliers' offense. Thanks to Allen's efforts in grabbing boards, the team is ranked eighth, with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game.

Key Player - Collin Sexton

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard has been a standout performer for the team this season, averaging 24.5 points, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

His contributions have led the Cavaliers to a 4-6 record in their last ten games. But they are still out of the play-in zone with only 13 games left to play in the regular season.

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀



Collin Sexton's 30 PTS, 7 AST guide the @cavs to victory at home.



Darius Garland: 25 PTS, 4 3PM

Kevin Love: 15 PTS, 9 REB pic.twitter.com/o4wCfslwT1 — NBA (@NBA) April 22, 2021

Collin Sexton recorded his career-high points (42) this season in a win against the Brooklyn Nets. Despite playing a different role, the 22-year-old is having the best season of his career.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Collin Sexton | Small Forward - Isaac Okoro | Power Forward - Kevin Love | Center - Jarret Allen.

Washington Wizards Preview

Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have a renewed energy about them as the end of the regular season approaches. With about a month to play, the Wizards have turned things around, going 9-1 in their last ten games. Thanks to their inspired recent form, they have climbed back to postseason reckoning.

The Washington Wizards are ranked tenth in the Eastern Conference and should feature in the play-in tournament if the regular season ends that way. The Wizards are ranked ninth in the league this season for most points per game (114.4).

Bradley Beal is leading the team in points (31.1) and is shooting 48.3% from the field. He was the leading scorer in the league this season before Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors put together an unbelievable scoring run to overtake Beal.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook of the Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook is an explosive player and has continued to play at a high level this season. The guard has recorded his third triple-double in four seasons, averaging 21.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 10.9 assists per game.

Russell Westbrook has:



- 20 triple-doubles in his last 30 games

- 18 triple-doubles in his last 25

- 16 triple-doubles in his last 20

- 13 triple-doubles in his last 15

- 9 triple-doubles in his last 10



Oscar Robertson never had any spans of this kind in his career. pic.twitter.com/y1HdcoPIf2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 24, 2021

In his last ten games, he has shot 47.6% from the field and is averaging 22.4 points. He is the only player averaging a triple-double this season.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Rauk Neto | Small Forward - Bradley Beal | Power Forward - Davis Bertans | Center - Alex Len.

Cavaliers vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Washington Wizards and the Cleveland Cavaliers will square off for the first time this season. Based on the current form of both teams, the Washington Wizards are expected to win this game.

The Wizards are ranked first for pace in the league, and with the Cavaliers ranked 20th in defense, they may emerge second-best on Sunday.

With Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook being in top form, this should be a fairly comfortable win for the Washington Wizards.

Where to watch Cavaliers vs Wizards?

The game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Washington Wizards will be shown live on NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Bay Area & California. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.