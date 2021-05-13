Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - May 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards, on a two-game losing streak in the 2020-21 NBA, will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Capital One Arena in Washington on Friday.

The Wizards lost their double-header against the Atlanta Hawks but are still comfortably placed to make the play-in tournament. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers snapped their 11-game losing streak by beating the Boston Celtics in their last outing.

Kevin Love top-scored with 30 points and 14 rebounds and also had six of his nine 3-point attempts on target, while Collin Sexton tallied 28 points and eight assists. The Cleveland Cavaliers have been plagued by debilitating injuries, which have put paid to their postseason hopes, though.

Back at our place for the final two games this weekend.



Westbrook 34p-5r-15a-3s

Gafford 16p-4r

Bertans, Neto 14p#WizHawks | @GEICO — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 13, 2021

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, May 14th; 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have multiple injury concerns.

Kevin Love produced a season-best performance in his last outing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He scored 30 points and registered a shooting efficiency of over 65%, despite missing large swathes of the campaign.

Collin Sexton has been the team's best player all season, while Damyean Dotson has impressed off the bench.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are missing Darius Garland, Larry Nance Jr., Matthew Dellavedova Taurean Prince, Dylan Windler, Isaiah Hartenstein, Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens, though. Of course, they have struggled at both ends of the court and have little to play for.

Key Player - Collin Sexton

22-year-old Collin Sexton’s consistent performances this season have been the one positive in a dismal campaign for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sexton is averaging 26 points in his last four appearances and has improved his assists per game tally too. He has had an impressive shooting season, although there are certain areas in his game he can still improve on.

Collin Sexton has registered a shooting efficiency of just under 52% this season and is averaging almost six assists per game in his last seven outings. He has also excelled from the 3-point zone.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Collin Sexton l Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro l Small Forward - Dean Wade l Power Forward - Kevin Love l Center - Jarrett Allen.

Washington Wizards Preview

Bradley Beal is missing for the Washington Wizards.

The Washington Wizards missed Bradley Beal in their last two matches. Russell Westbrook broke the record for the most triple-doubles in their loss against the Hawks but has been left with too much to do.

Daniel Gafford’s inclusion has been a huge boost for the Washington Wizards. The 22-year-old has been efficient with his shooting and has helped out in defense as well.

Ish Smith and Davis Bertans have been the other standout players on the Washington Wizards’ bench. Meanwhile, Deni Advija misses out due to injury., while Bradley Beal is still on the doubtful list.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has averaged over 32 points in his last four appearances and has produced seven triple-doubles in his last nine games.

He has found his best form at the right time for the Washington Wizards, especially in the absence of Bradley Beal. Westbrook will likely be a key player against the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers, as the Wizards have not yet sealed their place in the play-in tournament.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook l Shooting Guard - Raul Neto l Small Forward - Garrison Matthews l Power Forward - Rui Hachimura l Center - Alex Len.

Cavaliers vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers were impressive in their last game against the Boston Celtics. However, the Washington Wizards, who have been in better form, are the firm favorites to win this matchup.

Where to watch the Cavaliers vs Wizards game?

Local coverage of the game will be available on Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Washington. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.