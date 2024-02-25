Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards matchup is one of the 11 NBA games scheduled for Sunday. This will be the fourth matchup between the two teams this season, with the Cavaliers leading the season series 3-0. The most recent game between the two teams was on Feb. 7, a game that Cleveland won 114-106.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 25.

The Wizards hold a 118-116 all-time advantage against the Cavaliers. Cleveland won the most recent matchup behind Donovan Mitchell’s 40 points, eight rebounds, five assists and one steal. Kyle Kuzma had 28 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block for Washington.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 25, at Capital One Arena. The game begins at 6 p.m. EST and will be televised on MNMT and Bally Sports Ohio. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-625) vs. Wizards (+450)

Spread: Cavaliers (-11) vs. Wizards (+11)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers -110 (o232.5) vs. Wizards -110 (u232.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards preview

The Cavaliers are second in the East with a 36-19 record. They have lost two straight after the All-Star break and will look to get back on the win column on Sunday. Cleveland’s most recent loss came against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. The Donovan Mitchell-less Cavaliers were led by Jarrett Allen with 24 points and nine rebounds.

The Wizards (9-47) are 14th in the East and have the longest losing streak in the league at 10 games. Washington lost 147-106 against the OKC Thunder on Friday. Jordan Poole had 21 points, three assists and three rebounds.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards starting lineups

Donovan Mitchell, who missed the past two games with illness, is probable. Ty Jerome continues to be out as he recovers from a right ankle injury. Cleveland coach J. B. Bickerstaff should start Darius Garland, Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and Allen.

Isaiah Livers is out for the game with a hip injury. Deni Avdija is questionable with a heel injury. Washington coach Brian Keefe should start Tyus Jones, Bilal Coulibaly, Johnny Davis, Kyle Kuzma and Marvin Bagley III.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards betting tips

Darius Garland has an over/under of 17.5 points for the game. With Mitchell recovering from illness, the offense should move through Garland, thus enabling him to end the game with over 17.5 points.

Kyle Kuzma has an over/under of 19.5 points. He has been Washington’s primary offensive force throughout the season and it should remain the same Sunday. Kuzma should end the night with over 19.5 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards prediction

Even though the Cavaliers are playing on the road, they are heavily favored to win. Going by the Wizards’ recent past, Cleveland should cover the spread for a win. The Cavaliers should score in a bunch and the game should have over 232.5 points.