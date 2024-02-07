Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 7, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers will battle the Washington Wizards for the fourth time this season on Wednesday. Cleveland won the first two games by an average of 31.6 points, proving its overwhelming dominance against Washington. The next encounter might turn out to be more of the same battering as the in-form Cavaliers are on a six-game winning streak.

The Wizards (9-40) are giving the Detroit Pistons (6-43) competition for the worst record in the NBA. Washington is on a three-game losing streak, including a 140-112 demolition at the hands of the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. The Wizards need to step up on both ends of the floor or end up getting blown away again by the red-hot Cavaliers.

Cleveland has been the hottest team in the league since the start of the year. The Cavs’ latest victims were the Sacramento Kings, who went home with a 136-110 defeat on Monday. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen are playing their best basketball in two seasons.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Wizards will host the Cavaliers on Wednesday at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC at 7:00 p.m. ET. MNMT and Bally Sports Ohio will air the game live for basketball fans. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-600) vs. Wizards (+450)

Spread: Cavaliers (-11.0) vs. Wizards (+11.0)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers (o235.0 -110) vs. Wizards (u235.0 -110)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards: Game preview

The Cavaliers have been plowing through opponents since the start of the year. They own a 14-2 record during that span, the best in the NBA. Donovan Mitchell has been playing his best basketball since arriving in Cleveland and his teammates have responded similarly.

Since January, the Cavs are second in defensive rating and fourth in offensive efficiency. They will likely roll past the Wizards with the way they have been playing.

While the Cavaliers have been sizzling hot on both ends, the opposite is true for the Wizards. Washington’s much-maligned defense has improved to 19th in defensive rating but its offense has plummeted. The Wizards have had the worst offensive rating since January.

They will need to be significantly better on both ends of the floor to be competitive against the streaking Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards: Starting lineups

The Cavaliers will have Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Max Strus in the starting five.

The Wizards are likely to roll out Deni Avdija, Daniel Gafford, Tyus Jones, Jordan Poole, and rookie Bilal Coulibaly.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards: Betting tips

Kyle Kuzma’s over/under points prop is 21.5, which is around his season average of 21.8 PPG. “Kuz” struggled with only 13 points versus the Miami Heat on Friday and may have an even tougher time against Cleveland’s tough defense. Kuzma could fail to break past his points prop on Wednesday.

Donovan Mitchell’s over/under points prop is 26.5, which is lower than his season average of 28.2 PPG. The newly-named All-Star is expected to have a big scoring night against Washington’s less-than-stellar defense. Mitchell is likely to go over his points prop.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards: Prediction

The Washington Wizards, the home team, have a +11.0 spread for Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. That might be a figure the in-form Cavs will roll past considering how poorly the Wizards have been playing.

The Cavaliers and the Wizards combine to average 229.5 PPG. Betting under the total over/under 235.0 points prop is the likely route to take.

