Clippers redefined: James Harden's system of domination makes history

Six weeks ago, James Harden had declared, "I am a system," and true to his word, the LA Clippers' offense has undergone a metamorphosis. Gone is the iso-heavy Harden, replaced by a playmaking maestro utilizing screens and teammates like a seasoned conductor.

His sacrifice is evident - fewer shots, less isolation, more catch-and-shoot threes – a stark contrast to his past, but this adaptability has won over coach Tyronn Lue:

"When an MVP sacrifices to win, that says it all."

The results speak for themselves. Thursday's win, fueled by Harden's 28 points and diverse playmaking, showcased a system that clicks. Harden, the first left-handed player to reach 25,000 points, channeled his L.A. roots by referencing Kobe Bryant's ambidextrous brilliance.

"Work, you put the work in, you live with the results, and it was a big time win for us, came out with some energy, keep the streak going."

"We're defintely where we wanna be. We're catching a rhythym, chemistry is building its a process throughout the entire season. Right now, we're doing things neccessary to win games. That's what it's all about."

It's a fitting tribute, a reminder that true greatness adapts. The Clippers' system might not be the one Harden envisioned, but it's one he's actively building, brick by brick. "The Beard" has redefined himself, and the Clippers are reaping the rewards.

The LA Clippers in the midst of a six-game winning streak

The LA Clippers have been making waves with their six-game winning streak that has left fans and analysts impressed.

The key contributors to the Clippers’ success have been Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, whose stellar performances have been pivotal in their winning run. Additionally, the recent addition of James Harden to the roster has significantly bolstered their performance, aiding them in recovering from a challenging phase.

The Clippers’ winning streak signifies more than just victories. It represents the team’s tenacity and ability to adapt in the face of adversity. Despite hurdles like player injuries and formidable opponents, the Clippers have sustained their winning momentum. The streak stands as a symbol of the team’s grit, talent and the effective game plans laid out by the coaching staff of Tyronn Lue.

Russell Westbrook voluntarily benched himself to enhance the Clippers’ chemistry and adapt to James Harden’s style. His sacrifice, giving up minutes and offensive prominence, shows his commitment to the team and counters notions of selfishness. His mature actions have positively impacted the Clippers’ performance this season.