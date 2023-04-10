"Coach is 1A, (Celebrini) might be 1B" - Stephen Curry on the importance of Golden State Warriors' director of sports medicine and performance 

It takes the effort of an entire organization to build a dynasty the way the Golden State Warriors have successfully done in recent years. However, not all those who play an important role can step into center stage in the way guys like Steph Curry, Draymond Green, or Steve Kerr have.

At the top of this list is Warriors director of sports medicine and performance, Rick Celebrini. He may not score any points or make any roster decisions, but few have played as significant a role in the Warriors' success as Celebrini.

Per the Athletic, Stephen Curry said:

“Coach is 1A, (Celebrini) might be 1B.”

Klay Thompson was also quick to credit the veteran sports medicine professional for helping him navigate through his Achilles and ACL tears in recent years. His 941 days away from the court were extremely trying, but Thompson has made a career-best 301 three-point attempts this year.

Thompson said:

“He just guided me through tough days, So many calf raises. So many days on the shuttle board. Then the HydroWorx? Pssh. If it wasn’t for Rick Celebrini, I wouldn’t be where I am today. That’s a fact.”

Rick Celebrini's role with the Warriors

Rick Celebrini fills a thankless job in which the greatest sign of success is with him not being needed. He is the guy who has the biggest voice in when a player should rest and what areas there may be at risk of injury.

He has played a notable role in managing nagging ankle and wrist injuries to Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Celebrini was also able to get Kevin Durant back to his MVP-level play following the torn Achilles he sustained with the Warriors.

Warriors center Kevon Looney also credits Celebrini for helping him change his routine and keeping him healthy.

After playing high-level soccer growing up and representing Canada's U20 team in the 2010 Olympics, Celebrini saw his playing career derailed by numerous ACL tears. This led to his interest in sports medicine where he has grown into one of the pioneers of his craft.

In 2013, he co-founded the MultiSport Centre of Excellence in British Columbia. The $54 million facility became an epicenter of elite sports medicine and led to him working with athletes in the NBA and NHL. He eventually joined the Warriors full-time and has continued to help some of the most elite athletes in the world.

Members of the Warriors organization are not shy to credit Celebrini for the impact he has made. Golden State has won four championships in the past eight years and it would not be possible if injuries had derailed this.

Especially as each key member of the roster transitions into the twilights of their career, Celebrini will continue to play a key role in maximizing the Warriors' chances of winning.

