Cole Anthony injury update: Orlando Magic guard ruled out of game against the Milwaukee Bucks

The Orlando Magic are getting prepared to take on the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night at the Fiserv Forum Arena. It's been announced that Magic guard Cole Anthony will miss tonight's game due to a sprained right ankle. The Magic are coming off a tough loss last night against the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA analyst Marc Stein reported that the Orlando Magic have announced Cole Anthony will miss tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a sprained right ankle. The craft guard has been one of the most consistent players for the Magic so far this year, and it looks as if the team will look to rookie guard Jalen Suggs to run the show. The Bucks also came out of a good game last night as they went on to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 96-89.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



More NBA from me: The Magic say Cole Anthony will not play tonight at Milwaukee due to a sprained right ankle.More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com The Magic say Cole Anthony will not play tonight at Milwaukee due to a sprained right ankle.More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com

The Orlando Magic have continued to struggle throughout the opening month of NBA action, as the team currently finds itself with a 4-12 record for the season. Although the Magic have struggled, the team has shown some promising signs during their rebuilding process. The team is still yet to see a number of veterans return to the floor, including Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac.

Cole Anthony and his promising performances in the early stage of the 2021-22 NBA season

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has had an impressive start to the 2021-22 NBA season.

After an up-and-down rookie season, Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has been impressive with his play during the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. After averaging just 12.9 points per game during his first year in the NBA, Anthony has started to see the game slow down. So far this year, the 21-year-old guard is averaging 19.6 points per game and has been one of the most consistent forces in the starting lineup.

In his last five games, Anthony has started to fill up the box scores in a big way. During that span of games, the Magic guard is averaging 18.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Anthony has been the offensive force for the Orlando Magic so far this season. He's currently leading the team in points per game (19.6) as the next closest player on the roster is rookie forward Franz Wagner (13.8).

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Anthony also leads the team in minutes per game (34.1) and continues to take a big step forward in his progression during his second year in the NBA. After tonight's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Orlando Magic are expected to face the Bucks again on Monday, followed by home games against the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar