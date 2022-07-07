Cole Swider, Scotty Pippen Jr and more: 3 LA Lakers players to keep an eye on during the 2022 Summer League

Summer League has started, and the LA Lakers will have plenty of prospects eager to earn a roster spot. After a disappointing season, the Lakers are looking to build depth.

After not having a selection in last month's draft, the Lakers acquired a pick in a trade with the Orlando Magic. The Lakers will be eager to see if any players on their Summer League roster can stick with the team for the upcoming season.

Here's a look at three players to keep an eye on for the Lakers.

#3: Cole Swider

Cole Swider has shown some flashes with the LA Lakers in Summer League

Syracuse's Cole Swider has started to generate buzz with Lakers fans. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward spent three years playing for Villanova before finishing with Syracuse.

Swider has an underrated feel for the game and the ability to stretch the floor from the outside.

Throughout the California Classic, Swider had a couple of solid outings and has become a player to keep an eye on in Las Vegas.

During his last year at Syracuse, Swider averaged 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 44.0%, including 41.1% from 3-point range.

#2: Scotty Pippen Jr.

Scotty Pippen Jr has impressed during Summer League play

One of the most intriguing additions to the Lakers' Summer League roster has been guard Scotty Pippen Jr. The son of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, the crafty guard made a name for himself at Vanderbilt.

Although Pippen went undrafted, he has the ability to be an offensive weapon with his knack for lighting up the scoring column. In his junior year at Vanderbilt, Pippen averaged 20.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg and 4.5 apg while shooting 46.9%, including 32.5% from 3-point range.

#1: Max Christie

LA Lakers' 2022 draft selection Max Christie

The Lakers acquired a second-round draft pick in a trade with the Orlando Magic, selecting Michigan State freshman Max Christie at No. 35. Once viewed as a potential lottery selection, Christie struggled with inconsistent play with the Spartans.

A smooth-shooting wing with an impressive ability on defense, Christie has the potential to turn into a steal for the Lakers. His outside shot will need to come around, but Christie has the talent to find himself as a serious contributor at the NBA level for years to come.

