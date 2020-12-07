Teams of the Big Ten Conference have begun the season with a combined 43-5 record. No team has lost twice, and nine are undefeated. Four Big Ten teams are in the top 10, and six are in the top 25, while Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois hold the number 3, 4, and 5 spots, respectively. While inter-conference play will aide in separating these Big Ten powerhouses, we could see one of the most competitive conference races in college history. The Big Ten Champion will undoubtedly be a legitimate force in the "March Madness" tournament.

NCAA College Basketball: The Top Seeds

The Gonzaga Bulldogs stay atop the rankings after the cancellation of their meeting with Baylor, and should breeze through Tartleton State, Southern, and Northern Arizona this week.

Joint statement from Gonzaga and Baylor basketball programs. pic.twitter.com/m3DHN0ZrRB — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) December 5, 2020

The No. 2 Baylor Bears await the NCAA's rescheduling of their matchup with Gonzaga, and the chance to take the top spot. For now, they must handle Nicholls State (2-3) on Tuesday and the strong Texas Longhorns (4-1) on Sunday.

NCAA College Basketball: The Cinderella Story

The surprise No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes will have a big test on Tuesday, as they host the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels. Iowa will look for more brilliance from Senior C Luke Garza, who is averaging 34 points and just under 10 rebounds per game. The Tar Heels are coming off of a heartbreaking 2-point loss to Texas, and will look to bounce back with a statement victory on the road.

Luke Garza has had 30 POINTS at halftime in TWO STRAIGHT GAMES 🤯



30 PTS | 9 REB | 11/17 FG at the half



(via @CBBonFOX)pic.twitter.com/MiKCKKoP3x — Overtime (@overtime) December 4, 2020

NCAA College Basketball: Game of the Week

No. 5 Illinois will have their work cut out for them this week, as they travel to No. 6 Duke on Tuesday. The Fightin' Illini will look hand the Blue Devils their second loss of this young season, then travel to Missouri to face the unbeaten Tigers. With such a strong Big Ten Conference, the Illini will have to scratch and claw to stay at the top of the rankings this season.

Duke Vs North Carolina

Duke is coming off of a loss to No. 8 Michigan State and a home win vs. Bellarmine. Sophomore Matthew Hurt has been a standout for Duke this year, averaging 19 points and nearly 9 rebounds per game. The Blue Devils will need Hurt and company to perform on Tuesday against Illinois, or they will be facing a huge drop in the rankings.