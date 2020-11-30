Two months after the LA Lakers claimed their 17th NBA Championship, the league will return to our screens in what is likely to be the most unpredictable season in many years. Talking ahead of his side's training camp and preseason, former league MVP and franchise star of the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry, has discussed what he expects from the year ahead and how excited he is to return to the court.

Stephen Curry opened up about the Warriors' chances of making the playoffs without Klay Thompson and how their new signings can help the California franchise.

Stephen Curry expects a playoff return and believes they'll be a strong force in the West

Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors had a disappointing season by their standards last year. NBA Championship winners 3 teams in the past 6 years, the Warriors struggled against injuries and finished at the bottom of the West with the least wins across the NBA.

However, key stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are back to full fitness and the team has made made key acquisitions. The franchise's superstar point guard is eager to see what they can achieve, even without the injured Klay Thompson.

In an interview with 'The Undefeated's' Marc Spears, Stephen Curry discussed in his usual affable manner his excitement for the new season that begins in only 3 weeks. Curry was decidedly confident that his side would make a return to the playoffs and won't just be there to make up the numbers:

'We’ve got that nice, perfect balance of experience and youth. And when it comes to a playoff matchup, when we’re in there and we’re locked in, we know we’re tough to beat. Come playoff time, whenever that is, we know we’ll be there, we know we’ll be a force to be reckoned with on that front.'

The Golden State Warriors have become a feared playoff matchup for Western Conference teams with their ability to frustrate on the defensive end and punish with 3's raining down from beyond the arc.

The return of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will be a huge boost for the franchise, as they are players who can help guide their younger stars back to the postseason.

Previewing the season, Stephen Curry discusses his side's hunger and new roster

Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

In his interview, Stephen Curry stated that he is looking forward to playing with former 'Select Camp' (Curry's basketball camp for elite young players) invitees James Wiseman and Nico Mannion.

Both players were drafted by the Golden State Warriors, and Stephen Curry displayed optimism regarding what Wiseman in particular can add to the team:

'I’m excited, man. He could be a once-in-a-lifetime-type of talent in terms of what he can physically do on the court and how he sees the game. It’s going to be great for us.'

After losing Kevin Durant, Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala, Wiseman will help address the Warriors' need for size on the floor. With his 7-foot frame, Wiseman will help the Warriors in rebounding and spreading the floor in order to make shots for their wing players.

Wiseman wasn't the only exciting prospect brought in over the NBA offseason, though. Stephen Curry went on to express how the pieces the Warriors have brought in and those they already had can create the perfect environment to succeed this year.

"Kelly, he’s been around five years now, and I think he’s hungry to take that next step. Hopefully we have the culture and the structure to unleash him. With him, with Wigs [Andrew Wiggins], with James Wiseman, E.P. [Eric Paschall] coming back … I could go down the whole roster, but everybody’s locked in on the opportunity, and I think that’s what we’re calling it."

After an Achilles injury in training ruled Klay Thompson out of another season, the Warriors were forced into piecing together a roster that could still bring them success.

Kelly Oubre Jr., who averaged 18 points for the Suns last year, along with free-agent signings Kent Bazemore and Brad Wanamaker, will help provide the contributions that the injured Klay Thompson would have given them.

The Warriors have been labelled as underdogs coming into the new season, considering the injury to Thompson and how stacked the West is. However, the franchise could surprise a lot of NBA fans.

If they can keep their roster fit and get into a flow which they struggled to grasp last season, they will be difficult to beat. And when you have a fit Stephen Curry on your team in the playoffs, anything is possible.