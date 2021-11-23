"Congrats bro!" - LeBron James takes to Instagram to congratulate former teammate Iman Shumpert on winning Dancing With The Stars

LeBron James took to Instagram to congratulate his former teammate Iman Shumpert after he became the first ex-NBA player to win Dancing with the Stars.

Shumpert was one of the lucky few to rewrite history alongside LeBron James. He was part of the legendary 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers team that overcame a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors.

His high-energy game, 3 and D ability and sense of humor endeared himself to LeBron. He also maintained a great relationship with the superstar post his stint with the Cavs.

LeBron tracked Shumpert's progress throughout the show and was quick to take to Instagram to heap praise on his former teammate. Along with his partner Daniella Karagach, Shumpert got two perfect scores to win season 30 of the contest.

LeBron James could have used Iman Shumpert's 3 and D ability this season considering the Lakers' defensive inefficiencies and shooting woes. Shumpert's effort did not translate to the box score during the 2021 NBA Finals. He averaged three points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.3 blocks in the seven games they played.

However, his brilliant defense, while guarding Stephen Curry, helped hold the superstar guard to 4-14 from the perimeter during game seven. He was the guard who sealed the win after challenging Steph's hail-mary attempt with seconds left.

Shumpert later called Curry a nightmare to guard, making the job he did while guarding Steph during the Finals more worthy of appreciation.

Can LeBron James turn things around with the Los Angeles Lakers and win an NBA championship this season?

Los Angeles Lakers v Detroit Pistons

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have had a disastrous start to their 2021/22 NBA season. The Lakers have lost eight out of the 17 games that they have played and look nowhere close to a championship winning team at the moment.

The Lakers had multiple issues such as chemistry, age and injuries to deal with early on in the season. Having said that, a roster that features five future first-ball NBA Hall-of-Famers is expected to have the knowledge and experience needed to work things out.

The Lakers offense seems to be lethargic and more of a one-track pony, depending on the individual abilities of their stars such as LeBron James. Their lack of communication and effort at the moment leads to multiple turnovers. Coupled with a turnover machine like Russell Westbrook handling the ball, it is sure to be a recipe for disaster.

Their defense has also been lackluster, which should be more of a cause for concern for a defensive-minded coach such as Frank Vogel. The Lakers were once a top-five defense. They are now nowhere near that level due to missing out on key defensive pieces such as Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

LeBron James' altercation with Isaiah Stewart might have been the catalyst that sparks a brilliant run from the Lakers. With the King suspended at the moment, the likes of Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will look to get momentum back in their favor.

Stewart may have just inadvertently woken up the beast due to his scuffle with LeBron. With multiple Lakers players standing up to protect their head honcho, it showed us that they got each other's backs off the court. Now is the time to do it on the court as well.

