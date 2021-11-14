"Congrats Young King" - LeBron James hails Lamar Jackson as University of Louisville retires the Baltimore Ravens quarterback's jersey

At a recent event, the LA Lakers' LeBron James took to social media to show support for fellow athlete and NFL superstar Lamar Jackson on the latter's momentous occasion.

In a tweet, James congratulated Jackson on his jersey retirement upon his arrival at the University of Louisville.

Lamar Jackson was honored by his former college team, the Louisville Cardinals, in the procession. Jackson's performance in college was an integral aspect of the quarterback's career heading forward.

After an iconic three-year stint with the Cardinals, Jackson is currently using his talents to play for the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL.

LeBron James' dynamic with Lamar Jackson

LeBron James is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time. Given the natural athleticism paired with his discipline in taking care of his body, James continues to be an elite athlete even at 36 years old.

Showing his love for football through the years with his support for the University of Ohio's college team as well as the Cleveland Browns, LeBron James' love for the game is also matched by his proficiency for the game.

LeBron James was widely regarded as one of the best football prospects in the state of Ohio. Back in his high school days, James represented St. Vincent-St. Mary as a two-sport athlete. Playing only two full seasons of high school football, James still ranks seventh in the school with 27 career touchdowns.

Lamar Jackson was a widely reputed college athlete. Winning the prestigious Heisman Trophy during his sophomore year in Louisville, Jackson was the first ever player from the Louisville Cardinals to win the award.

Continuing his success as a quarterback as he joined the NFL, Lamar Jackson won the unanimous MVP award in his sophomore season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson recently earned a comparison to LeBron James. After leading the Ravens to a win after coming back from their third double-digit deficit in the second half of the game.

In a performance that saw the Baltimore Ravens overcome the Minnesota Vikings after being down by 14 points, the quarterback was compared to the LA Lakers superstar by ESPN analyst and former Dallas Cowboys Marcus Spears.

With claims that Lamar Jackson could be MVP for multiple years on end while additionally being viewed by some as the best player in the NFL, it is safe to say that the two athletes share mutual respect for being dominant in their fields.

