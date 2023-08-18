Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings Prediction & Game Preview - August 18, 2023 | WNBA

On August 18, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET, the Connecticut Sun (21-9) will face the Dallas Wings (16-14) at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Both teams are currently ranked second in their respective conferences and the game is expected to be a competitive one.

The Sun and the Wings have played head-to-head in three matchups this season with the Sun winning two of those games. That said, in their most recent matchup this past Saturday, the Wings won 91-81 in spite of Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun superstar, recording a season-high 26 points and getting her 21st double-double of the season with 10 rebounds, along with five assists and two steals.

The Wings will look to win the next game as well and even out the regular season series at 2-2 while the Sun will look to get revenge and win the regular season series to 3-1.

Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings: Players to watch

Alyssa Thomas can be the star of the night for the Sun. Currently, she leads the league in rebounds (10.1) and assists (8.1) per game. Thomas had a big performance against the Wings in the last game and will look to carry forward some of that rhythm that she was able to find.

The Sun will also feature DeWanna Bonner who is averaging 17.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Bonner only scored 3 points against the Wings in the last outing which is likely why the Sun lost the game. Fans should expect Bonner to have a huge bounce-back game given that she scored 22 and 32 points against the Wings in the first two matchups.

For the Dallas Wings, Arike Ogunbowale will look to have a big performance and is currently averaging 20.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. In the last two matchups against the Sun, she has scored 25 and 23 points and could have another big game. Satao Sabally could also have a big game against the Sun given that she scored 28 points in the last outing.

Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings: Injury Report

Connecticut Sun: Brionna Jones - Out - Right Achilles

Dallas Wings: TBA

Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings: Where to Watch

You can watch the game on TV on August 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM E.T. on the ION channel. You can also stream the game on the official WNBA app.

Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings: Odds & Prediction

Connecticut Sun Moneyline: -141

Dallas Wings Moneyline: +142

The Connecticut Sun are the favorites to win the game. This makes sense given they've won two out of three matchups against the Wings. They are likely fired up and will come out strong against the Wings after losing the last matchup.

As for the Wings, they are the underdogs going into this matchup. The Wings have a 2-4 record in games where they were underdogs by at least +115 on the money line. This makes it tough to bet on the Wings winning this game. However, the absence of Brionna Jones for the Sun could impact the outcome of the game.

Most likely though, the Connecticut Sun will win the game behind strong performances from Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner.

