Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings WNBA 2023 odds, predictions, rosters, where to watch, and more

In another loaded day of WNBA basketball, league-leading Connecticut Sun will face off against Dallas Wings at 1 pm Eastern Time. Both teams have had an impressive start to their season, with the Sun sitting atop the Eastern Conference and the Dallas Wings residing second in the West.

According to the Action Network, the Connecticut Sun are odds-on favorites to beat the Dallas Wings, having a -8.5 on the spread, which means they're expected to win by multiple possessions.

However, we're still in the early days of the WNBA season, so we can't be too confident about a team's ability to consistently produce. That means there's still a chance that Dallas could snatch a win, but it will be difficult for them to do so.

Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings rosters

Connecticut

Rebecca Allen - Guard

Leigha Brown - Guard

Tyasha Harris - Guard

Tiffany Hayes - Guard

Natisha Hiedeman - Guard

BiJonai Carrington - Guard/Forward

DeWanna Bonner - Forward/Guard

Liz Dixon - Forward

Alyss Thomas - Forward

Olivia Nelson-Ododa - Center

Dallas

Veronica Burton - Guard

Crystal Dangerfield - Guard

Diamond DeShields - Guard

Jasmine Dickey - Guard

Ashley Joens - Guard

Lou Lopez Senechai - Guard

Arike Ogunbowale - Guard

Natasha Howard - Forward

Awak Kuler - Forward

Satou Sabally - Forward

Maddy Siegrist - Forward

Kalani Brown - Center

Teaira McCowan - Center

Where to watch Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings

All WNBA games are available on the WNBA league pass, both live and on demand. However, if you would rather avoid paying the subscription fee, the game will be shown live on Bally Sports, NBC Sports Boston and will also be streamed live on FUBO.

We can also expect to see highlights uploaded to YouTube and Twitter, along with a likely game recap on multiple sports networks later in the day, as the WNBA continues to grow in popularity around the world.

Prediction for Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings

Both rosters are coming into their June 4 match-up, having produced strong performances during the early part of the WNBA season. So they will likely feel confident in their ability to walk away from this contest with a win.

However, the Sun are among the better rebounding teams in the WNBA and should limit the Dallas Wing's chances of getting second-chance scoring opportunities.

That could be a factor in deciding the outcome of the game. Furthermore, the Connecticut Sun are also one of the better perimeter defenses this year and will look to ramp up the pressure on Dallas' perimeter shooting, hoping to force misses and get out in transition.

The Wings also have a reliable defense but don't control the glass at the same level as their opponents. That's why it wouldn't be surprising to see the Sun add another win to their tally.

