Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction & Game Preview - August 1, 2023 | WNBA

On Tuesday, August 1, the Connecticut Sun will have the Minnesota Lynx in their sights in the WNBA. The Sun are second in the Eastern Conference, winning 18 of their 25 games but lost to the Lynx in their last meeting.

The Lynx, have won three straight games, will be confident in their ability to make it four in a row and record a second straight upset. Sitting third in the Western Conference, Minnesota is attempting to chase down the Dallas Wings, who are second.

While Minnesota is clearly in form, the Sun are a top-3 team in the WNBA - both in terms of talent and current standings. It's hard to envision that the Lynx will find a way to beat a team that has appeared impenetrable at times.

Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction

The Suns will enter their contest against the Lynx as the clear-cut favorite. They did lose their last outing against Minnestota, but their record throughout the season should speak for itself. Only the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces have enjoyed a better season than the Sun.

The Lynx are a .500 team this season, and while they won their last meeting with the Sun, it's unlikely that lightening would strike twice. Connecticut will come into the contest against Minnesota looking for revenge and have all the depth and talent necessary to make it happen.

Connecticut Sun Roster

Player and No. Position Natisha Hiedeman (#2) Guard Rebecca Allen (#9) Guard Tiffany Hayes (#15) Guard DiJonai Carrington (#21) Guard Leigha Brown (#32) Guard Tyasha Harris (#52) Guard Olivia Nelson-Ododa (#10) Forward DeWanna Bonner (#24) Forward Alyssa Thomas (#25) Forward Brionna Jones (#42) Forward

Minnesota Lynx Roster

Player and No. Position Diamond Miller (#1) Guard Lindsay Allen (#2) Guard Kayana Taylor (#4) Guard Rachel Banham (#15) Guard Kayla McBride (#21) Guard Tiffany Mitchell (#25) Guard Aerial Powers (#3) Forward Bridget Carleton (#6) Forward Jessica Shepard (#10) Forward Natalie Achonwa (#11) Forward Dorka Juhasz (#14) Forward Emily Engstler (#22) Forward Napheesa Collier (#24) Forward Nikolina Milic (#31) Forward

Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Los Angeles, and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx: Players to watch

DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones will continue to lead the line for the Sun against the Lynx and will hope to even the score following their recent loss.

For the Lynx, Napheesa Collier and Diamond Miller are two talents to keep a close eye on, as they're capable of swinging the momentum of games in an instant. Collier is also a very efficient scorer, averaging 48.4% this season, which will put some pressure on the Sun defense.

