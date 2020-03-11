Coronavirus outbreak: Golden State Warriors' home games might be in jeopardy

The Warriors are officially out of the playoff race

It is local knowledge in the Bay Area that city officials have made attempts at curbing the organization of gatherings lately due to the spread of Coronavirus. On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors are continuing to hold home games at Chase Center, and drawing large crowds.

However, according to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, there are fairly strong indications that Tuesday's game might be last one to be played in front of a crowd.

Strong, strong, strong indications that there will be a clear decision and announcement on near-term sports events in San Francisco.



-Very likely this is the last game in the area for a while not played in an empty arena. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) March 11, 2020

Moreover, San Francisco city officials have repeatedly reached out to the Warriors management to stop holding games, after the Office of Mayor laid out a few recommendations:

“I have personally spoken to the head of the Warriors organization, Rick Welts,” Supervisor Aaron Peskin said. “I have expressed my desire that they do this voluntarily before. In the days ahead, we do it as an emergency public health order."

Welts further went on to declare that it is no longer a matter of 'if' but 'when' will the Dubs surrender to their instructions.

For now, the Warriors organisation have been cautioning the fans visiting the arenas of the consequences of a potential spread using signs at the entrance:

Sign at the entrance pic.twitter.com/Zsa07Oda1G — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) March 7, 2020

The Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 131-107 on Tuesday and are now officially eliminated from the playoffs.