Coronavirus threat postpones NBA's Dribble-a-thon event in Jaipur

The purpose of the Dribble-a-thon event was to build awareness about basketball in the country.

What’s the story?

Dribble-a-thon, a unique event that was to be held in Jaipur on Sunday, March 8 at the University of Rajasthan ground has been postponed by the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday, due to increasing number of Coronavirus cases being reported in the country.

In case you did not know

The dribble-a- thon is an initiative of the NBA that is to feature participants aged six years and above dribbling a basketball across a 1-kilometer stretch. You can register free by logging onto the official website of Dribble-a-thon.

Heart of the matter

NBA India Managing Director Rajesh Sethi said in a statement,

“Following the recommendation of state authorities regarding the developing situation related to the coronavirus in Jaipur, we have made the decision to reschedule the Dribble-a-thon to a later date.”

Sethi had earlier said that the purpose of the dribble marathon was to celebrate the game and to build awareness about basketball in the country.

The Sunday event was to see Bollywood actor Shibani Dandekar entertaining fans on the ground.

What’s next?

With several sporting events being either called off or postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic, it will be interesting to see what the future course of action for the other upcoming events will be like.