Could Lebron James and son Bronny team up in Cleveland? Taking a closer look at the possibility of the James family returning to the Cavaliers

LeBron James has done it all in his NBA career. He has four rings, four MVPs, four Finals MVPs and 19 All-Star nods. He has shattered numerous records and secured his spot among the best ever to play the game.

LeBron James has made it clear that he has one goal left in his NBA career: to share the court with his son Bronny. The Lakers star has expressed this desire repeatedly, and he did so again in an interview with ESPN last January:

“I have to be on the floor with my boy, I have to be on the floor with Bronny.”

Bronny James is a senior at Sierra Canyon High School in California, where he plays alongside other elite prospects. He has committed to USC, but he could also skip college and declare for the 2024 NBA draft.

Could LeBron James and Bronny join forces in the NBA? And if so, where would they play together?

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts while watching his son Bronny play

One intriguing possibility for LeBron to achieve his dream is to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

There are several factors that could make this option work. First, Bronny is expected to be ready for the 2024 NBA draft, as he will turn 19 in October of that year. He could be a high pick depending on his development and performance.

Second, the Cavs have a young and talented group that could attract the father-son duo. They have Donovan Mitchell, one of the best scorers and playmakers in the league.

The Cavs made a blockbuster trade for Mitchell last fall, but it came at a steep cost. They gave up three unprotected first-round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029 and also agreed to swap first-rounders in 2026 and 2028 with Mitchell’s former team.

According to Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz:

“This means the only year the Cavaliers didn’t surrender full control over their first-round pick between now and the following decade is 2024, when Bronny is draft-eligible and James is free to pick his next team.”

That means the Cavs have no control over their own first-round pick for most of the next decade, except for 2024. That’s the year when LeBron James Jr., also known as Bronny, could enter the draft and when his father could become a free agent again.

The idea of LeBron James and son Bronny joining forces in Cleveland may seem like a fantasy or a long shot right now, but it is not out of the question or unthinkable.

It would be a historic and unprecedented event that would shake up the NBA landscape and could create a new dynasty in Cleveland.

