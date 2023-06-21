Countdown to NBA Draft 2023: When will the Draft take place?

The NBA Draft will take the stage on Thursday, June 22. The event begins at 8 pm ET and airs on ESPN and ABC. It can also be streamed on the ESPN app.

The event will take place at the Barclays Center. Victor Wembanyama headlines the class. There will be multiple prospects in attendance to hear their name called as their NBA journeys begin. Wembanyama is considered to be the best prospect in decades. There are other names behind the French big man that could change a team’s fortune.

What are the names to look out for in the draft?

Brandon Miller from Alabama and Scoot Henderson out of the G League Ignite are the other headline names in this year’s class.

2023 NBA Draft outlook

There are other potential lottery picks to look out for in the 2023 NBA Draft. Identical twins Ausar and Amen Thompson could be the first siblings to be drafted in the top 10 together. Cam Whitmore out of Villanova is another top prospect with a lot of grit who is NBA-ready.

The top five of the draft order begins with the San Antonio Spurs. It will be the third time they pick number one overall. They previously selected David Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997.

The Charlotte Hornets pick second. There are no confirmed reports on whether they will pick Henderson or Miller. Reports say previous majority owner Michael Jordan will have the final say on the draft pick.

The Portland Trail Blazers will select third. Reports say they want Scoot Henderson. They could also trade the pick in a blockbuster move to try and get help to keep Damian Lillard. Most talk says they will shift towards a rebuild with a young core and could end up dealing Lillard.

Not all the headlines are in the early picks. There are often All-Stars selected in the later rounds.

Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic was taken in the second round. Draymond Green is a four-time champion and he was drafted in the second round at 35th overall.

Other superstars were taken outside of the lottery picks. Giannis Antetokounmpo was taken 15th overall in the 2013 draft.

Here are our predictions for all 58 picks at NBA Draft 2023!

