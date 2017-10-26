Courtney Lee calls out Knicks teammates for not knowing plays

There is still a hangover from the poor management of Phil Jackson...

Courtney Lee is averaging 8.7 PPG on the young season...

What's the story?

On Tuesday night, the New York Knicks suffered a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics by a score of 110-88. After the game, Knicks guard Courtney Lee called out some teammates claiming that some don't even know the plays.

In case you didn't know...

Lee is currently in his 10th NBA season. The Orlando Magic drafted Lee 22nd overall in 2008 after playing his college ball at Western Kentucky. The 2017-18 season marks his second with the New York Knicks.

The heart of the matter...

Lee cites the root cause of his teammates having a lack of knowledge of the playbook on practice. He would further expand in his quote he gave to Newsday's Al Iannazzone:

"We messed up on a lot of plays where the ball wasn't getting delivered on time or one or two guys not being on the same page as far as the play-calling, that's on us. We've got to pay attention more in practice, make sure we execute more when we're out there."

When people are not in the places they need to be, it drastically hurts the ability to be able to make good shots. Lee simply stated, "we have to learn the plays."

What's next?

The winless New York Knicks (0-3) head home to Madison Square Garden on Friday for a match-up with the Brooklyn Nets (2-2).

Author's take...

This is definitely a hangover from the poor management the Knicks received under Phil Jackson. There were reports that Jackson would come to meetings unprepared at times, and not have any knowledge of free agents and other players. That definitely trickles down to the roster.

It will take some time for the Knicks to undo the damage Jackson caused.