"CP3 would be the missing piece”- Kendrick Perkins says adding Chris Paul to LeBron James and the Lakers would shake up the league

On Wednesday, it was reported by multiple sources that the Phoenix Suns will explore their options of waiving or trading star point guard Chris Paul. If Paul does end up moving on from Phoenix this offseason, the LA Lakers are viewed as a favorite to land the veteran.

This comes as Paul is good friends with Lakers star forward LeBron James and LA lacks additional playmaking outside of James. According to ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins, Paul is the missing piece that would help the Lakers win their next title.

During a recent appearance on NBA Today, Perkins said that Paul would make the Lakers title favorites because he would rejuvenate James. Perkins added that Paul would be a great fit next to Lakers star big man Anthony Davis as Davis would thrive from Paul’s playmaking ability:

“Chris Paul to the Lakers would shake up the league,” Perkins said.

“You know why? We heard LeBron James talking about retirement and we know damn well he’s not going anywhere. But what it did make me realize is that (he might be) losing a little motivation right now," he continued.

"Pairing up with one of his great friends in CP3 would give him that extra juice to say, ‘You know what, I’m excited about coming back to next season.’"

“We know that CP3 wants to win a championship, and you know who else would benefit the most from that? It would be Anthony Davis. The last time the Lakers won the championship, I cannot harp enough how important Rajon Rondo was to Anthony Davis. Putting him in position, easy baskets, easy lobs at the basket, pick-and-pops," he said.

“Can you imagine CP3 and AD in the pick-and-roll? It would be dangerous. With the pieces they already have, CP3 would be the missing piece.”

Paul, aged 38, averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.7 3-pointers per game on 44.0% shooting over 59 games this season.

He is owed $60.8 million over the next two seasons. However, only $15.8 million of that money is guaranteed (next season).

Kendrick Perkins says the Lakers should target Chris Paul over Kyrie Irving and Fred VanVleet

Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks star point guards Chris Paul and Kyrie Irving

Later in his monologue, Kendrick Perkins added that it makes more sense for the Lakers to acquire Chris Paul over their other top guard targets. This comes as the Lakers have been heavily connected to Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors star point guards Kyrie Irving and Fred VanVleet. Perkins said that Paul is a better option for LA as he is the less risky target:

“And they won’t have to take a gamble with trying to go get a Kyrie Irving or a sign-and-trade for Fred VanVleet,” Perkins said.

“Again, the Lakers just went to the conference finals. Yes, they got swept, but the journey that it took for them to get there — and you can add a player like CP3 who can still come in and deliver? It would be scary for the rest of the league,” he added.

