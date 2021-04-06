Creating the strongest starting 5 featuring NBA players who never won a championship

In its glorious history, the NBA has seen some exceptionally skilled basketball players take to the court for one of the 30 active franchises, leaving their legacy behind for the current generation to emulate. Unfortunately, some of them had to call it quits without getting a hold of the Larry O'Brien trophy, the ultimate prize every NBA player covets.

Constructing a starting-five of the 5 best players who have never won an NBA championship

Several players have been denied an NBA championship in their illustrious career because of the presence of Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James-led teams in their conference. On that note, let's take a look at the strongest starting five of players who have never won an NBA championship.

#5 John Stockton, Point Guard

30th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner To Benefit The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis - Arrivals

John Stockton played out his 18-year career with the Utah Jazz, featuring in 82 games even at the age of 40 in the year of his retirement. A Hall of Famer, Stockton amassed some serious accolades during his long career - 11-time All-NBA, 10-time All-Star and 5-time NBA All-Defense team member.

However, the one thing that eluded him was an NBA championship, as the Utah Jazz were thwarted twice in the finals by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen featuring a Chicago Bulls side. Stockton still leads the league in steals and assists by a huge margin, but doesn't have an NBA championship on his resume.

Chris Paul (11 assists tonight) became the 5th player in NBA history to reach 10+ assists in 500 games.



The other 4: John Stockton (863), Magic Johnson (586), Jason Kidd (569) and Steve Nash (509). pic.twitter.com/ZkkGoNC4Vr — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 6, 2021

#4 Allen Iverson, Shooting Guard

BIG3 - Week Nine

Advertisement

A diminutive guard who was known for making flashy plays, Allen Iverson was one of the few stars who was as good at basketball as he was at entertaining people through it. Known to speak his mind, the king of crossovers became a household name following an NBA finals series against Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O'Neal era LA Lakers.

After averaging 26.7 points and 6 assists for his career, Allen Iverson was elected as the MVP in the 2000-01 season. Despite giving it all in the aforementioned NBA finals series against the LA Lakers, Iverson was unable to win it, and didn't get another crack at it during the career that followed.

Allen Iverson vs Los Ángeles Lakers de Kobe Bryant, Shaq. NBA Finals 2001 Game 1 🔥



The Answer🙌🏾✨ #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/y4OF29aP54 — EnElClutchArg🏀⏰ (@ClutchArg) March 29, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT